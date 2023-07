A stretch of State Highway 75 near Little River, in Canterbury, is closed due to a slip.

Waka Kotahi said the road was closed between Birdlings Flat and Cooptown “due to severe weather conditions”.

Police later advised of the slip and advised motorists to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

An area of the same highway was closed less than a month ago also because of a slip, which blocked both lanes of the road.