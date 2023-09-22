Nice Neighbour: Collecting bins, mowing berms and winning neighbours' hearts

We’re looking for the nicest neighbours in town. Nominate someone in your hood, and your special neighbour could feature on Stuff and Neighbourly as an inspiration to us all. Plus, you’ll both receive a $25 Prezzy card. A Nice Neighbour is someone who has helped to make a difference in your life, or the lives of others. Nominate your Nice Neighbour here.

This week’s Nice Neighbour is Peter O’Connor of Riccarton. He was nominated by his neighbour, Ken Twemlow.

Twemlow said O'Connor lives in Riccarton, Christchurch. He mows the neighbourhood berms, goes around with his wheelie bin, and collects litter. He returns the empty bins to the houses they belong to.

“He is a genuine, nice guy, always smiles and greets everyone with a big smile and wave. If you need help with anything he is always willing to help out. Lovely man all round,” said Twemlow.

