Prisoner lights fire in cell at Otago Corrections Facility

A prisoner in Otago will face charges after lighting a fire in his cell.

Firefighters were called to Otago Corrections Facility on Narrowdale Rd in Milburn after a prisoner started a fire in their cell just before 3pm on Wednesday, Fire and Emergency Southern shift manager Mao Barbara said.

Prison director Lyndal Miles said the prisoner set a piece of hand towel paper alight and pushed it under his door onto the wing of the management unit.

“Staff responded immediately, and the fire was quickly extinguished,” Miles said.

“There was no risk to the wider security of the prison.

“Safety is our top priority and while the fire was already extinguished, the fire alarm had been activated and Fire and Emergency New Zealand attended to reset the alarm.”

Miles said the prisoner would face charges internally.

The prison was looking into the circumstances of the incident and were unable to provide details on how the prisoner started the fire, he said.

A police spokesperson said they were advised of the incident.