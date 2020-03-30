120,000 Cantabrians will work through lockdown, some are even 'business as usual'

Farming is "going to keep the country afloat", says a farm sector leader.

About 120,000 people across Canterbury are in essential businesses and will work through New Zealand's four-week lockdown.

A report from ChristchurchNZ, the city's economic development and promotional agency, showed 40 per cent of Canterbury's workforce had been deemed essential. This translates to approximately 123,800 people in the region still working.

BRADEN FASTIER/STUFF Pharmacy staff in Nelson wearing protective gear. Pharmacies have been deemed essential services, which means they will stay open during the lockdown.

About the same percentage of the national workforce, 40.4 per cent, has been deemed essential. This includes workers at hospitals, supermarkets, dairies, vets, farms and banks.

READ MORE:

* 1.2 million NZ workers thought to be 'sitting idle' at home during lockdown

* Businesses that support critical goods and services in primary sector to continue, says MPI

* Coronavirus: Workers afraid, angry about going to work during lockdown

* Shearers struggling as South Canterbury sheep numbers fall

The number is much higher in rural districts, such as Waimate and Hurunui, where essential workers form 73 and 68 per cent of the workforce respectively.

The largest sector still operating in Canterbury is healthcare, with an estimated 31,900 workers across hospitals and GPs. This figure does not include pharmacies, which are also still open.

GPs, nurses, and other hospital staff make up just over a quarter of the essential workforce in Canterbury.

The second-largest sector at work is agriculture and food processing - with an estimated 29,700 people in the region still working on farms and in food-processing factories.

This sector, with 24 per cent of the essential workers, accounts for 66 per cent of Canterbury's exports worth $6.7 billion.

"Continuation of these activities would ensure that trading of our most important commodities continues to take place," ChristchurchNZ economists David Dyason and Peter Fieger wrote in the report.

Federated Farmers South Canterbury President Jason Grant said farming was "going to keep the country afloat" during the lockdown.

SUPPLIED South Canterbury president of Federated Farmers Jason Grant says it was essentially "business as usual" for his two farms.

"People in the industry have all understood the importance of our responsibility to the New Zealand economy," he said.

He thought it was "crucial" that farming continued because "we haven't got a great deal else in this country to rely on that's going to provide economics going forward".

Grant, who runs two dairy farms, said his workers were conscious of the virus, but were still working "business as usual".

"They've just got to carry on with their daily routines," he said

Social distancing was "reasonably easy to achieve", he added, because people would not often get within two metres of each other.

Grant said he felt for the people involved in industries that had been shut down, noticeably tourism.

"I can't begin to imagine if farming was shut down to the extent that a lot of those businesses in that industry have been."

"New Zealand's natural advantage is agriculture ... the whole of New Zealand really is just one big paddock."

He said farming had a lot of industries following and sustaining it and therefore export income through farming would be distributed out through the rest of the economy.

"It does keep a lot of industries going."