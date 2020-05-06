Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa "reshaping" but confident of recovery

A larger percentage of visitors to Hanmer Springs come from outside the region.

Hanmer Springs could face a further blow as its hot pools complex grapples with the effects of Covid-19, on the heels of the town's Heritage Hotel closure.

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa general manager Graeme Abbot said he was confident business would return after the complex can reopen, however whether it will be able to retain its 120 staff is uncertain.

Abbot said he was realistic about projected visitor numbers for the next year, and said a proposal document had been sent to staff about "reshaping'' the business.

Stuff-co-nz Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa is reshaping its business.

Consultation with the pools complex staff ended on Wednesday, and Abbot said it was too early to give further details, other than to say accurate figures would be released on Thursday.

Any job losses would follow this week's news that the Heritage Hotel was closing its doors permanently, resulting in a loss of 40 jobs.

"Let's face it, 20 per cent of our customers are international, and they won't be here for the next 12 months,'' Abbot said.

"Research just out indicates people's travel patterns will change.''

Eight per cent of the complex's visitors came from the North Island, and he doubted they would visit this Christmas.

However, Abbot said the plan was to get back to 80 percent of usual business by this time next year, with lessons learned from the Kaikoura earthquake.

"We've been here before. The Kaikoura earthquake sat us on our backside, and we learned from that we need to take long-term views.''

Between regional tourism organisation Hurunui Tourism and the pools, a lot of money was being spent on a marketing plan to achieve instant results and get the town going again, he said.

"Our goal is to have a really good summer, get the show open and get on with marketing.''

The complex closed on March 22 in line with coronavirus restrictions, but Abbot hopes it will be able to reopen at alert level 2, potentially before the end of this month.

Getting visitors in would be difficult if restrictions remained on non-essential travel, he said.

The complex, able to accommodate more than 1500 daily visitors, was able to comply with social distancing and had restricted numbers to 450 on the day before lockdown, he said.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa chief executive Chris Roberts has called for domestic tourism to restart.

If travel around the country was not permitted under Covid-19 alert level 2, there would be job losses, and business closures, Roberts said.

"Some businesses just can't hang on any longer without a customer.''