Covid-19 pandemic providing new business opportunities in Christchurch

The Covid-19 pandemic has created new jobs and business opportunities for Christchurch.

Covid-19 is opening the door to new business and employment opportunities in Christchurch, experts say.

ChristchurchNZ business attraction specialist Liz Eden said they were seeing increased interest in advanced manufacturing because shipping slowdowns caused by the pandemic were forcing businesses that previously sourced goods from Asia to look locally.

More businesses were discussing bringing manufacturing back to Christchurch.

Eden said Christchurch had “brilliant pedigree” in the advanced manufacturing space and was well positioned to grow in that area.

ChristchurchNZ was currently working with more than 50 businesses across a wide range of industries that were considering the city as a potential place to expand or relocate, she said.

“It speaks to Christchurch’s diverse economy that there is a home for everyone.”

Eden said the pandemic had also created new job opportunities, with offshore companies looking to employ people remotely.

Some recruiters had reported they were dealing with a lot of newly arrived ex-pats, predominantly from the United Kingdom, and some highly-skilled employees were continuing to work for their offshore employers.

The pandemic had shown businesses that employees could work from anywhere in the world, she said.

“And it means businesses [in the UK] are essentially open 24 hours a day.”

Brannigans partner and people consultant Nick Carter said a recent returnee from the UK had expected to lose his job, but instead the company decided to get him to set up a small office in Christchurch and recruit five to 10 staff.

Carter said he knew of many people, including some of his own family members, who had arrived back from overseas, but were still working for overseas businesses remotely, and he believed the trend would continue.

“Operating 24 hours ... gives businesses a lot more cover, so it’s exciting.”

He described the shift to remote work as being like a genie coming out of the bottle. New Zealand’s move to fibre had also helped by improving internet connectivity.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Christchurch’s rebuild has made the city exciting and attractive to newcomers according to consultant Renée Walker.

Carter said the “southern drift” that began pre-Covid had intensified, and he was now fielding calls from highly-skilled Aucklanders wanting to move to Christchurch every other day.

Inquiries were significantly higher for senior jobs as people wanted to live where the cost of living was lower, housing was affordable, and quality education options were available.

“This is a catalyst moment for Christchurch ... from a liveability perspective the stars are aligning.”

Some businesses were also looking at relocating. Carter said he recently spoke to an investment company that had been setting up a new subsidiary in Auckland but decided to set up in Christchurch instead because of the talent available, lower cost of operations and shorter commute times.

He was also aware of a large corporate firm in Auckland that was inundated with applications when it gave staff the chance to move to Christchurch because it had spare office space to fill.

Supplied/Stuff Renée Walker believes Christchurch offers great opportunities for businesses and employees alike.

Leadership Revolutionist consultant and director Renée Walker believed Christchurch was attracting new people because there was a confidence and energy following the city's post-quake rebuild

“It sounds cliché but there really is something for everyone here and everything is accessible.”

Walker had several relatives and friends who had moved to Christchurch in the past two years and many more who had come home because of Covid-19.

“Many ... have come for the same reason – to give their children the best chance of normality possible.”