Roadworks hammer shops and force florist to open pop-up to stay afloat

A Christchurch cafe is struggling to stay open due to a long-running roadworks project right outside.

Florist Sue Abbott had just taken on a new staff member when roadworks started on her street in April. Months later, she has had to open a pop-up shop elsewhere to keep the new employee on board.

Shalamar Florist and Gifts owner Sue Abbott is one of a group of business owners who have struggled to keep trading after months of roadworks on their south Christchurch street.

The businesses near the intersection of Cashmere and Hoon Hay roads in south Christchurch have been enduring the disruptive roadworks since April.

Abbott said she had to open a pop-up store in nearby Barrington Mall to stay afloat.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Council signs alert motorists the shops are still trading.

“It was the only way to get through and keep people employed,’’ she said.

“It was a lot of extra work and cost to set it up, but I think that we’re better to work with the road works than against them.

“It has been incredibly stressful.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Silverbacks Cafe in Hoon Hay is struggling due to ongoing roadworks. Owner Ying Zhang says trade has halved.

Silverbacks Cafe co-owner Ying Zhang said the roadworks had been “a huge shock’’ for her business.

“At the beginning it was about half of our normal trade, but now the car park is empty all the time,’’ she said.

Entry to the car park had been blocked by the roadworks on two occasions during lunch time, which was their busiest period, she said.

“We have been trying really hard to communicate with [the city council], but they don’t care.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Cashmere Rd is down to one lane for the ongoing roadworks that started in April.

“It is really not convenient. I have been trying really hard to communicate with them, but it has been hopeless.”

Cracroft Fresh Fried owner Ben Lee said they wanted the roadworks completed as soon as possible.

“We just want to get it over with. It is a little bit slow, but there is nothing we can do about it,’’ he said.

“What can we do?”

Bicycle shop owner Richard Maddock of Velo Passion Project said it had been “a lot quieter” during the roadworks.

“Hopefully it won’t be for much longer,’’ he said.

“It is supposed to be finished by the end of the month. I hope so.”

A Christchurch City Council spokesperson said the roadworks were expected to be completed by the original target date of late August. The upgrade of the junction of Cashmere, Hoon Hay and Worsleys roads is designed to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists crossing the intersection.

“We have confirmed with our contractor that, weather dependent, the work is anticipated to meet that date. The team is working hard to achieve an earlier completion if at all possible,” they said.

The entrance to the car park had been blocked for essential utilities, resurfacing and kerb work.

“We have worked closely with the business owners to try and minimise disruption through these works.”

The businesses had been supported during the roadworks with signs directing people to the shops and a Facebook marketing campaign that would run to the end of August, they said.