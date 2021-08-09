Ratepayer-owned fibre broadband company finds replacement for long-time leader

Fibre broadband company Enable has announced Johnathan Eele as its new chief executive.

Fibre broadband company Enable has announced a new chief executive after its founding leader retired in July.

Johnathan​ Eele​ will join the Christchurch City Council-owned company on September 13, replacing Steve Fuller, who led the company since its inception in 2007.

Enable said Eele had more than 20 years’ communications industry experience in New Zealand and overseas.

Most recently he was enterprise, government and wholesale chief executive at Vocus, an Auckland-based telecommunications company.

READ MORE:

* Christchurch council-owned company being sued for millions over contract dispute

* Fibre company Enable returns $18m dividend to Christchurch - its first in 10 years

* Hundreds of social housing tenants to get free internet for 10 years

* Enable chief executive retires after 14 years in the role



Eele said he was looking forward to the personal and professional adventure of moving to Christchurch from Auckland.

He was also looking forward to opening new opportunities for innovation and growth at the company.

Enable delivered its first dividend to the city in June. The $18 million return was 33 per cent more than the $13.5m expected at the start of the financial year.

supplied Steve Fuller retired from his chief executive role at Enable in July.

Eele said Enable was well positioned to generate enhanced value by championing digital inclusion and wider community benefits by leveraging its network assets, financial strength and staff.

Enable did not say how much Eele’s salary would be, but former chief executive Fuller earnt $1.173m in the 2019-20 financial year, including a $490,000 performance payment.

The company has built a fibre network that is worth more than $600m and delivers broadband services to 134,000 customers across Christchurch.

However, there were still about 8000 properties in Christchurch that had missed out on the fibre broadband roll-out.

STUFF A group of Christchurch residents 350m beyond the edge of the city's fibre broadband network face a costly bill to get connected.

Many of these residents, who all live within the city boundary, had been told they would have to pay thousands of dollars to get access as Enable said it was not cost-effective to install fibre to their homes.

Eele would also inherit a High Court action against Enable, launched by Mulitmedia Communications. Multimedia is suing Enable for millions of dollars in a breach of contract dispute.

Enable also has a new chairman, Justin Murray​, who replaced former chairman Mark Bowman​ in July.

Murray, an investment banker and chair of the Christ Church Cathedral Reinstatement project, joined the Enable board a year ago.

He said Enable conducted an extensive search for a new chief executive, and Eele had the skills needed to grow the business and deliver financial returns for the city.

In May, Enable announced it would provide free internet to people living in 2300 social housing units across Christchurch through a 10-year partnership with the Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust.