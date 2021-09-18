New supermarket subdivision will tap into demand in city's biggest suburb

An artist’s impression of the new subdivision approved for Halswell.

It’s Christchurch’s biggest suburb, but it’s lagging behind on amenities for residents.

With its multiple new subdivisions and more home building than any other suburb, Halswell’s population has almost doubled since the earthquakes.

Stats NZ estimates that close to 10,000 people now call the south-west suburb home, after housing development was fast-tracked after the earthquakes.

Last year 400 new homes were consented for Halswell, with ongoing demand showing no sign of letting up.

But Halswell is short of parks and has no indoor shopping mall, high school, or town centre area. Locals say traffic is a problem.

A new type of subdivision approved this month by the Environment Court will go a little way towards boosting the amenity value of the area.

Australian giant Woolworths, which owns Countdown supermarkets in New Zealand, has won resource consent to develop 270 freestanding houses and apartments plus a supermarket, shops, cafe and tavern, cinema, gym, indoor pool and childcare centre.

The company estimates the project would be worth an estimated $250 million to $300m once built. It will be developed in stages in north Halswell opposite the large Aidanfield subdivision.

Building commercial space into housing subdivisions is a recent trend.

Some Halswell residents have looked enviously at nearby Wigram Skies, where iwi developer Ngāi Tahu Property established homes and a new town centre with a supermarket, shops, eateries and health and childcare centre.

On the north side of the city, Foodstuffs, Woolworths’ competitor, joined forces with Ngāi Tahu and land developer CDL Ltd to establish the Prestons subdivision, with Foodstuffs building a New World supermarket and the others handling the residential land and roading.

But supermarket companies getting consent to build entire neighbourhoods is new for the South Island.

John Bennett, a long-term resident and a member of the Halswell Residents’ Association, says the way most housing subdivisions have been built in Halswell is due to lack of planning.

“We’re the fastest growing suburb in town. But we’re really concerned about the fact that everything has been piecemeal.”

Some of the areas the city council touts as green space are stormwater swales which are no use for recreation, he says.

“There are subdivisions going up all over the place, and we don’t have a co-ordinated plan.

“There’s no town centre, like Wigram.”

The new Woolworths development would “add to the mix” of what was available, and also have the advantage of improving the State Highway intersection with Aidanfield, Bennett says.

Court gives green light

Woolworths bought the rectangular 21-hectare site, a piece of farmland on Halswell Rd, for $27 million four and a half years ago.

A few neighbouring businesses opposed the project, including a developer next door with its own retail construction plans, but the city council was broadly in support of the mixed-use concept.

In an unusual move, Woolworths had its case sent straight to the Environment Court, usually the place for appeal once council resource consent efforts are exhausted.

The land has a split council zoning. Most is zoned for housing, but about 2ha has been earmarked as a “key activity centre” for large and small shops, plus spaces for entertainment, community activities and offices.

This commercial land was intended by the council to be developed long-term, to support the population growth of Halswell.

The size of the commercial area in Woolworths’ plan is bigger than the zoning allows, and spills over onto residential land.

The court signed off on the consent application on condition of some minor rearranging of the buildings, and new traffic road controls on the busy intersection where Halswell Rd, State Highway 75, meets Aidanfield Dr.

The court said in its decision that as well as providing differing housing styles for a growing area, the development’s inclusion of commercial space would bring “associated positive economic effects in terms of the social and economic wellbeing of the south west-catchment”.

The addition of “community activities, such as the medical facility, childcare centre, and public open spaces” would also be beneficial, the decision said.

The original part of Halswell a few kilometres south of Woolworths’ site already has a New World supermarket, some shops, and primary schools and early childhood centres. It has outdoor recreation facilities in the form of sports fields at Halswell Domain, an outdoor pool, and walking tracks and picnic areas at Halswell Quarry and Westlake Reserve.

Growing population

Halswell’s recent population growth has already attracted some business and public investment.

In 2015 the new Te Hāpua public library and community centre was opened, and the old library building became a community hub.

Last year the Government budgeted $25 million to build a 2.5km bus lane on Halswell Rd to ease commuting delays and congestion.

In May, a group of residents met with the city council to talk about getting more green spaces and playing fields for their suburb.

Last month, Halswell businesswoman Lydia Tait presented a petition to Parliament calling for a high school for the suburb.

A few weeks ago the Oxford Group bought the Craythorne's Hotel and liquor store on Halswell Rd with plans to redevelop it as a new precinct.

Matthew Grainger, director of property for Countdown, says they bought the land for the subdivision after hunting for a main road location to serve the fast-growing south-west.

Grainger says the concept of including housing will give the supermarket a built-in customer base, as well as tapping into a large established population.

“It will be attractive from a residential point of view to have a supermarket and other amenities on the doorstep.

“From our perspective there’s a wider community that the supermarket will serve, and having residences alongside is certainly going to be helpful.”

Woolworths has done mixed-use developments in Australia and New Zealand before, including the Cider Building and Vinegar Lane complex of a supermarket, shops and apartments in Ponsonby in Auckland.

Underway now is Woolworths’ Waiata Shore complex in South Auckland with a supermarket, other stores, and offices, but no homes.

The nature of the Halswell project makes it a first for Woolworths, Grainger says.

“It will be different because it’s a greenfield development, with houses and sections. It will allow us to plan the infrastructure and community areas like walkways and open spaces.”

He says they are getting straight into detailed planning and design, and will probably start groundworks next year.

While the zoning made it necessary for Woolworths to get the project consented as a whole, they would probably partner with a residential developer to build the housing area, he says.

“We’ve already had a lot of interest from residential developers.”