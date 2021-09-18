Rise of first-home buyers in Christchurch during lockdown

In the first half of 2021, the number of building consent applications in Christchurch increased 32 per cent compared with same period in 2019.

First-home buyer interest in Christchurch property rose 18 per cent following the first week of lockdown – significantly higher than the national average.

The city is seeing interest from Aucklanders attracted by the affordability of homes, rather than keen to escape lockdowns.

Independent economist Tony Alexander said a recent nationwide survey of real estate agents found 11 per cent reported increased interest from first-home buyers during the first week of lockdown. Christchurch was two-thirds higher.

Alexander also said 71 per cent of agents in New Zealand were seeing “fear of missing out” (FOMO) amongst buyers. However, in Canterbury it was 90 per cent – the highest in the country.

READ MORE:

* Fewer investors in property market after rule changes

* Is it too late to get onto the property ladder?

* Property investors pulling back after tax changes: survey



The FOMO effect was partly due to tight supply.

Alexander said he had received reports of people within large organisations requesting relocation to Christchurch in order to access affordable housing for their family.

With prices high in Wellington and Auckland, many regions in the North Island people were looking south, he said.

Alexander said a mortgage broker told him people were choosing Christchurch over other cities.

The broker said he was surprised by the number of clients who wanted to move to the city.

Supplied Independent economist Tony Alexander says interest in the Christchurch property market from first-home buyers jumped 18 per cent in the first week of lockdown.

He had three clients who had “given up in despair” on what they perceived as a poor quality of property and high prices in Wellington and Napier.

Brook Sabin, an independent travel writer who produces content for Stuff, once called Christchurch “soulless” but now he was considering moving to the city.

“I firmly believe Christchurch will be the country’s best city to live in over the next decade by quite some margin and that makes moving there not only an affordable idea – it’s also a sound investment.”

In an industry that requires Sabin to travel – but stuck in Auckland’s fifth lockdown, Sabin has been pondering if the supercity has lost its advantage.

“Yes, it’s the economic capital, but only if it’s open.”

Moves to make Christchurch a National Park City was also “really exciting”, he said, and would only add to the city’s desirability.

Corelogic chief property economist Kelvin Davidson said he had heard anecdotally that people outside of Christchurch were “keen” to move to the city, mainly because of affordability rather than the lockdown.

Davidson said data showed property activity dipped early in the lockdown, but things have “kick-started” again.

While Christchurch remained more affordable than other main centres it would see stronger growth over the medium term, he said.

However, rising mortgage rates and tighter lending rules meant that it was unlikely any property market would “boom” over the six to 12 months following lockdown.

“They’re actually much more likely to slow.”

Renovation boom

Davidson said the lack of available listings was a factor in people choosing to renovate their own property rather than purchasing elsewhere.

Bayleys North Canterbury manager Ross Ditmer said 25 per cent of inquiries were from outside Canterbury.

“We sold a Rangiora home at auction last week to a couple from Wellington who didn’t physically view it.”

Ditmer said the auction clearance rate last week was 100 per cent and there were still large numbers of enquiries for a limited number of homes.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Pressure on housing supply remains in Christchurch.

“Overall we are seeing listings at an all-time low however the market is still very buoyant.”

A ChristchurchNZ spokesperson said lower residential rent, median house prices and unemployment when compared to Wellington and Auckland, was driving demand.

Monthly median house prices were 49.9 per cent lower than Auckland and 35.2 per cent lower than Wellington in the second quarter of 2021, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, job vacancies were 21.4 per cent higher than in Auckland and 26.3 per cent higher than in Wellington while unemployment was 3.9 per cent, below Auckland at 4.1 per cent and Wellington at 4 per cent.

On average mean weekly residential rent was also lower at $417 in Canterbury compared to $599 in Auckland and $558 in Wellington.