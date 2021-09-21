Medical practitioners 'on different wavelengths' leads to split at well-known sports clinic

SportsMed in Christchurch central city will split into three new businesses due to medical staff being “on different wavelengths”.

The split and rebranding of a well-known sports clinic that's operated for close to three decades are being pinned on medical staff being “on different wavelengths”.

SportsMed in Christchurch central city has announced it will cease trading on October 8 and split into three new businesses.

Sports physician Dr John Hellemans said SportsMed would rebrand as “Sports Clinic” and remain at its current Bealey Avenue premises, but the physiotherapists and three sports doctors were leaving to set up as “Motus Sportshub” and “Sports Doctors” together on Moorhouse Ave.

Sports Clinic will retain the current podiatrists and chiropractors, and Physiosouth will join as well.

READ MORE:

* The erosion of rural healthcare in the south

* Five things nurses are really good at – and sometimes better than doctors

* Australian sports massage clinic slammed over 'fat-shaming' comment to client



Hellemans and Dr Rob Campbell founded SportsMed in the early 1990s.

Hellemans sold his shares about 15 years ago and Campbell two-and-a-half years ago, but both continued to work there as sports doctors. They and other practitioners also retained ownership of the building from which SportsMed operates.

Hellemans said the practitioners staying on at Bealey Ave were keen to go back to the “strong brand” they had, which they felt had been “watered down” over the years.

“Others wanted a bit more of a corporate business-like approach and have gone in a different direction.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Sports clinic SportsMed will continue operating in the same Bealey Ave premises under a new name, while several of its practitioners will move to a new practice on Moorhouse Ave.

Robust discussions about the future of the business had led to the split, but Hellemans said he would like to think all businesses would still work together in the future to refer patients as necessary.

Motus Health managing director Grant Chittock said some of the SportsMed doctors and physiotherapists decided two years ago to move to a new premises.

The lease for the Bealey Ave building was coming up, and they found it was not fit for purpose any more.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Sport physician Rob Campbell is one of the founders of SportsMed.

“The current site is old and dated, and there is poor car park and access.”

They found new premises and invited everyone to come along, but the practitioners who own the Bealey Ave building decided to continue where they are, he said.

“We are excited because we are moving to new, purpose-built premises, and we will be the largest sports practice in the country.”

The new site will offer multi-disciplinary services including sports doctors, physiotherapists, rheumatologists, a dietician, podiatry, occupational therapy, and mental skills coaching.

The change of direction had been the source of conflict and tensions between the various physicians working together at SportsMed, which is why the business was splitting into three new entities, he said.

Stuff Motus Health managing director Grant Chittock says he is excited to move into new, purpose-built premises.

“Patients will choose where they go to based on service.”

Campbell acknowledged the current Bealey Ave building was dated, but they were in talks with an architect to update it and improve access.

“We are very pleased to see the physiotherapists and some of the doctors go, because we are on different wavelengths. Our philosophies were too far apart to consider moving together to a so-called ‘better’ building.

“There is plenty of work for everybody.”