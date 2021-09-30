'Very positive': $93 million profit for companies owned by Christchurch ratepayers

Lyttelton Port is one of the companies owned by the Christchurch City Council’s investment company, CCHL.

Shortly after the March 2020 lockdown, the Christchurch City Council’s investment company hoped to make $5 million in the next financial year – it made more than 18 times that.

This year’s $93m profit from Christchurch City Holdings Ltd (CCHL) has been described as a testament to the preparedness and response by several infrastructure companies, such as Christchurch Airport and lines company Orion, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The results were confirmed in the company’s 2020-21 annual report, which was released on Thursday.

CCHL has also paid a $34m dividend to its sole owner, the Christchurch City Council – which is lower than a pre-pandemic estimate of $51m, but higher than the $18.8m that was forecast during the early stages of 2020.

Board chairman Jeremy Smith said the uncertainty created by the pandemic was a true test of an organisation’s strengths, responsiveness and leadership.

The results were something all the companies under its wing should be proud of, he said.

CCHL chief executive Paul Munro, who is stepping down in March next year, said it showed the overall strength of those companies in responding to a crisis.

Supplied Enable, a fibre broadband company owned by the city council through CCHL, has delivered a $15.8m profit. It now has a customer base of 132,000 people.

It also reflected the efficiencies they had made, and the focus on cost control, strong leadership, commitment to collaboration, and a culture of innovation, he said.

The profit for 2020-21 follows a $54m loss from the companies in the prior financial year – which included the initial sting of lockdown in March 2020.

In 2020-21, all companies owned by CCHL made a profit except for Development Christchurch Ltd, which has since been wound down and had some of its urban development functions transferred to economic development agency ChristchurchNZ.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff CCHL chief executive Paul Munro, right, says the overall strength of the CCHL companies in responding to a crisis stood out in its financial result for the 2020-21 financial year.

The annual report showed Lyttleton Port had a net profit of $16m, while Christchurch Airport, as previously reported by Stuff, made a $38.7m profit in an environment with international travel largely absent.

Christchurch Airport chief executive Malcolm Johns recently said the airport’s profit was respectable and credited it to lessons learned during the Christchurch earthquakes.

Fibre broadband provider Enable made a $15.8m profit, with its revenue growing by $7.5m to $84.4m during the year. It now has a customer base of 132,000 people – 4500 more than it had projected.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Otautahi Community Housing Trust and Enable are teaming up to provide all of OCHT's 2300 tenants free internet.

Enable chief executive Johnathan Eele said the company’s result was not adversely affected by the pandemic and there had been strong demand for fibre broadband throughout the year.

This year marked the first time Enable had paid a dividend to the council, which was financed through its profits over the past three years, he said.

Meanwhile, EcoCentral made $2.43m – improving from an operating loss the year before – while City Care Ltd, the only company under CCHL’s wing that operates nationally, made $5.6m.

The sale of ailing transport company Red Bus also made $3m.

Orion, which reports its annual financial results in March, announced a $33m profit earlier this year.

Deputy mayor Andrew Turner, who is a CCHL board member and chair of the council’s finance committee, described Thursday’s result as “very positive”.

“The profitability of [CCHL] obviously is impressive in what remain very challenging times.”

Turner singled out the airport result in particular, saying it was stronger than expected given the challenging and difficult situations it was working in.