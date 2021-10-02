Shortage leads to bumper home prices for some, despite forecasts

Buyers are competing for homes after a big drop in real estate listings.

Record low real estate listings are leading to windfall prices for some sellers of homes in Christchurch, despite price growth slowing down.

While economists are forecasting interest rate rises and tougher lending and tax rules will cool the market, the ongoing lack of choice has led to some homes selling for bumper prices.

Among sales in the city this week were two three-bedroom weatherboard houses, one in Papanui and one in St Albans, which both fetched more than $1.3 million.

Both were renovated older homes on sections between 600 and 650 square metres.

The chief property economist for analytics firm CoreLogic, Kelvin Davidson, said the market seemed to be reaching a peak and could be going through “a last hurrah”.

There were some “distortions” in the market caused by buyers being prepared to pay more because they had been unable to find what they want, he said.

“There’s a few stretched prices out there.”

Davidson said while prices were still strong and there was still a lot of FOMO (fear of missing out), they were also starting to see signs of FOOP (fear of over-paying).

Joseph Johnson/Stuff CoreLogic economist Kelvin Davidson says they are starting to see FOOP, or fear of over-paying.

“If buyers think a price is too high they’ll say no. But if the vendor won't budge, there will be a stand-off and the home won’t sell. We are already seeing some of that.”

However, record low interest rates gave people few other places to put their money, he said.

Harcourts auctioneer and business-co-owner Chris Kennedy said while attractive homes always sold well and demand was exceeding supply, sometimes there was “little rhyme or reason” for what buyers paid.

Often it was due to two or three buyers competing for one home after having missed out on several others.

While listings had been low in early spring, they were seeing more homes come onto the market in the last few weeks, Kennedy said.

A third fewer homes are for sale in Canterbury compared with a year ago. During September, the number of homes for sale in New Zealand was just over 12,000 – the lowest on record.

September asking prices were lower than August’s in half the regions around New Zealand, and higher in the other half, according to listings website realestate.co.nz.

Christchurch’s median (mid-point) selling price, according to the latest Real Estate Institute report, is $650,000, while the New Zealand median is $677,400.

Quotable Value’s house price index says the city’s average home value has risen 29 per cent in a year.

Finance and Expenditure Committee/Facebook Adrian Orr is concerned about the situation recent home buyers may soon be in

Would-be buyers Serena and Jeremy Hitchings are among those struggling to find a suitable property within their budget. The couple, with their two young children and one cat, moved to Christchurch from Auckland in August to be nearer family.

“The prices are higher than we thought, particularly for bigger sections where you end up competing with developers,” Serena Hitchings said.

“It’s ridiculous. We’re not after anything pretty; we are just after somewhere we can settle in and tidy up, that’s not cramped. But there’s nothing around.”

Hitchings said they have sold their Auckland home, and are renting in Christchurch in the meantime.

John Bisset/Stuff House prices are still going up aross the country.

“If people are selling, they have also got to find somewhere to buy, so it’s a vicious cycle.”

CoreLogic’s head of research, Nick Goodall, said while the shortage of listings and pent-up demand from the Covid lockdown was still putting pressure on prices, that pressure was “unlikely to linger too long”.

Goodall expected rising interest rates and regulatory changes would start to reduce demand.

Last month the Reserve Bank moved to make low-deposit home loans harder to get, while the Government’s tougher tax rules for investors took effect on Friday.