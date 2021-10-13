Luxury boutique hotel sold by mall owner with development plans

Lilly Cooper, pictured with George Cooper-Dixon in The Polo bar and restaurant at the 2014 launch of Hotel Montreal, has sold up.

A Christchurch mall owner planning a second mall in Rolleston has sold her luxury central city hotel to the owners of a managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) facility.

Lilly Cooper has sold the boutique Hotel Montreal to the Patterson family, owners of the Commodore Airport Hotel in Memorial Ave, and the Queenstown Park Boutique Hotel.

Cooper launched the hotel, formerly the 1980s Chateau Blanc Suites apartment complex, in 2014. She has run both the hotel and mall as family businesses.

Part of the complex was demolished after the earthquakes and Cooper refurbished the rest.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The luxury boutique hotel is on Montreal St near Cranmer Square.

Cooper also owns The Colombo mall in Sydenham, which she is attempting to sell.

This year she launched plans to build a $85 million shopping, hospitality and commercial mall complex in central Rolleston, to be called Rolleston Fields.

Hotel Montreal has 26 rooms and apartments plus The Polo bar and restaurant and conference facilities. After originally being run by Cooper’s son George Cooper-Dixon, it was later managed by The George, a nearby five-star hotel.

Michael Patterson, who has bought the hotel with his brothers Thomas and Ken, said they had been looking for a central Christchurch hotel for some time and its size fitted their business.

He said the timing was ideal, with the rebuild of the city progressing and projects including Te Pae convention centre nearing completion.

Supplied From left: hotel owning brothers Ken Patterson, Michael Patterson, and Thomas Patterson.

“Couple that with the eventual return of tourists to the city, and we think Christchurch is heading into an exciting era,” he said.

Thomas Patterson will manage Hotel Montreal when the family takes over the property and business later this month.

Michael Patterson will remain as manager of the Commodore Hotel, which is being run as one of the Government’s MIQ facilities, and Ken Patterson remains managing the Queenstown Park Boutique Hotel, which the family bought in 2016.

The brothers have carried on the family hotel business started by their father Tom Patterson, who co-founded The Commodore in the 1970s and died in 2019.