Work restarts on $70 million residential complex in central Christchurch

An artist’s impression of Huadu Group's latest plans for the Cranmer Terraces apartment complex in Christchurch.

In mid-2015 a consortium led by Sir Bob Parker proudly announced it would build a $70 million-plus upmarket apartment complex overlooking Christchurch’s Cranmer Square.

Progress has since stopped and started and designs have been redrawn. Parker and other investors have bowed out of the project, and co-owner Jianping Wang’s company, Huadu International, has upped his stake.

Six years later the land remains bare, but groundworks are about to start again.

Huadu, now the sole owner of the project, says residents will be in their new homes by late next year.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Cranmer Terraces will be built on the corner of Montreal, Kilmore and Peterborough streets.

To be called Cranmer Terraces, the complex will have 44 two-bedroom and three-bedroom terraced houses.

It will be built by Huadu’s construction arm, Platform Construction.

Wang said there was growing demand for inner-city homes, and Cranmer Terraces would be “a luxury oasis” within walking distance of numerous amenities.

Supplied An artist's impression of Cranmer Terraces apartment development in Christchurch.

The site is on the corner of Kilmore, Montreal and Peterborough streets opposite Cranmer Square.

From the 1870s, it held the neo-Gothic style Normal School, which was converted into the Cranmer Courts apartments in the 1980s, then demolished after the earthquakes.

The demolition was fought by heritage campaigners in 2012. Seven 1980s townhouses on the site remained, and will be incorporated into the Cranmer Terraces development.

Supplied Jianping Wang, of Huadu International, at the Cranmer Terraces site in central Christchurch.

The Majestic Church bought the land in 2013 to build a multimillion-dollar campus, but its plans were turned down by the Christchurch City Council because they conflicted with zoning rules.

The Parker-led consortium, called New Urban Group, bought the land for $10.5m in 2015 from the Majestic Church.

Huadu international is part of Beijing-based development and construction giant Huadu Group.

Supplied An artist's impression of the new Cranmer Terraces complex.

It has already developed the Manawa Research Centre in Christchurch’s health precinct, and is in the process of developing a medical services building on the former Oxford Clinic site nearby.

Huadu also bought Christchurch’s former Inland Revenue office building from the Crown with the intention of turning it into a healthcare and research facility.

The group has properties in Dunedin, Napier, and Queenstown, where it is planning an apartment complex.