Building up, not out: New laws promise a tighter city with wider housing choice

Housing Minister Megan Woods announces a new bill to force councils to allow more dense housing.

Will new housing rules bring big changes to neighbourhoods? LIZ McDONALD investigates.

Low-rise homes with lawns, shrubs, and double garages.

That has been the model of suburban Christchurch housing for decades as the city has sprawled across the Canterbury plains.

Now that’s about to change. From August new laws will allow three-storey, multi-unit homes to be built anywhere in the greater city area. Six-storey housing will be allowed around shopping and transport hubs.

In an attempt to boost housing intensity, prevent sprawl, and improve affordability, the Government is bringing forward amendments to the Resource Management Act (RMA). The new rules will stop councils in the major cities preventing intensive development.

For the urban parts of Christchurch, Selwyn and Waimakariri, the law removes the need for resource consent to build up to three-storeys high almost anywhere, and up to six storeys in hubs around bus routes and shops.

Buildings can cover up to half the site, with minimum boundary setbacks and outdoor spaces required.

Housing developers say the change will make home building faster and cheaper in more parts of town. Cutting consent requirements will give them a freer rein as long as developments meet the new rules.

Critics say the legislation will spoil neighbourhoods. They say it will threaten the Garden City atmosphere, as well as a new campaign to have Christchurch recognised as a National Park City.

Existing zoning rules allow dense housing in the central city or medium-density zones in inner suburbs such as Addington, Sydenham, Philipstown, Merivale, St Albans, Riccarton and Richmond, and in some designated hubs near suburban amenities.

James Cooney, managing director of Woolfbrook Residential, which builds blocks of homes and sells mainly to investors, says opening up where intensive housing can go will change neighbourhoods.

“We will probably get some push back, especially in some of those nice character areas when you get three-storey buildings popping up.

“It won’t just be a Nimby thing, if you get stuff built that doesn’t suit the area.”

Cooney says competition between developers should ensure good quality, attractive homes are built at affordable prices.

“There needs to be a bit of a balance, but I don’t know how you put that into a statute. The market will decide what people want.”

From early next year, councils in major cities will not be able to require off-street parking for housing complexes, something the Christchurch City Council has been doing in the suburbs.

This will be another example of the market deciding, Cooney says.

“In Christchurch, people want car parking. Without a car how do you drive to Akaroa at the weekend, or go to the supermarket for milk on a wet Wednesday night when the baby is crying?”

Matthew Horncastle, managing director of Williams Corporation, which develops large housing complexes, says the changes are the biggest for years.

He forecasts anywhere within 12 kilometres of central Christchurch will be ripe for intensified development.

“That means you’re 15 to 20 minutes drive from work. Everywhere within that radius will see significantly increased development.”

He picks the suburbs between the city and airport, and between the city and the hills, as the top locations where new housing will go in.

“Take a suburb like Burnside. Instead of paying $700,000 for a family home, you’ll be able to get something for $550,000. It will activate a whole new market.”

Horncastle says while his company’s bigger developments will still need consents, the new rules will set a clear line as to what is allowable, streamlining the consenting process for everyone.

Cooney estimates the changes could save two months of consenting time, which will save capital being tied up “so we can turn over more houses in a year”.

“Anything to break down the wall of bureaucracy, I’m all for that. The easier it is for us, the easier it is for our customers and those price savings can be passed on.”

Both developers are optimistic the rule changes will trim their costs, meaning cheaper homes for buyers. Neither expect construction will ramp up quickly, because the delays in obtaining materials caused by the Covid-19 pandemic is already slowing projects.

Horncastle says the changes will mean better, newer housing can go into areas with run-down older houses.

“As a city, we need to take the land we have already developed and redevelop it more efficiently. That way we get to protect our farmland and our green areas.

“This is a very clear message to councils that they need to facilitate the supply of affordable houses.”

Neither expects much demand for higher level apartments in Christchurch outside the central city. Certainly, they do not see six-storey buildings going up in the suburbs.

Horncastle says rules about soundproofing and fire-rating make apartment buildings costlier to build in the suburbs than other types of attached homes.

Williams Corporation is trying to develop a streamlined apartment construction system, but he says they will only build them three or four storeys tall.

Cooney says with their complexities of unit titles and body corporates, apartments are less popular with investors than townhouses.

Housing Minister Megan Woods forecasts the changes will add an extra 6500 to 17,200 homes across greater Christchurch in five to eight years.

Real estate prices and tax changes favouring new builds have already turned buyers towards units.

Two years ago, consents for attached homes overtook consents for freestanding houses for the first time.

The balance continues to shift. Now attached units now make up 55 per cent of home consents in the city.

Greg Partridge, a Richmond resident who campaigns against intensive development, says cities such as Christchurch are “under attack” from the law change.

In an open letter to mayor Lianne Dalziel and councillors and community board members this week, Partridge says the “natural and built environment are being swept to one side”.

“The voice of our residents isn’t being heard; and that the character of our cities and the wellbeing of current and future generations is no longer considered worthy of protection.”

Partridge says the new law “has been written to strip away neighbouring property owners’ rights to have any say in what is going to be built next to them, and it is being rolled out to compromise the character, amenity and wellbeing of existing neighbourhoods all over New Zealand”.

Others concerned about the cost of denser development in character neighbourhoods and the city’s tree canopy have also spoken out.

Helen Broughton, a community board member, former city councillor, and planning hearing member, says the plan is “horrendous for retaining Christchurch as we currently know”, and the law is being “rushed through”.

The bill amending the RMA will have its first parliamentary reading on October 26 and, following submissions, is due to become law by December 16. It is supported by both the Labour Government and the National Opposition.

Broughton, who has already protested the loss of trees where new housing may go in, says it is a problem there is no minimum plot size for the three-homes rule.

“I am concerned that by Christmas we will have an Act to radically transform Christchurch. Why is there such minimal consultation?”

The new rules partly match what advocates for denser city’s and lower transport emissions want.

Axel Downard-Wilke a director of Christchurch-based transport planning and design consultancy ViaStrada, says the high cost of homes is a problem that needs to be addressed.

As the population rises, high land prices are pushing new housing out onto rural land, increasing transport emissions as people drive longer distances, he says.

“The way we have accommodated growth in the last few decades is to build out. We need to stop that and say we are going to build up, and not out.”

Downard-Wile says the new legislation will not stop the sprawl, “but it tilts the balance a little bit towards greater housing density”.