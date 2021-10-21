UK trade agreement 'good news' after ongoing logistics 'nightmare', wine seller says

Greystone winemaker Dom Maxwell explains the vineyard fermentation process that has caused waves around the wine world.

New Zealand's new free trade deal with the United Kingdom has been broadly welcomed by a local wine exporter after Covid-19 caused freight costs to increase four-fold.

The deal, announced on Thursday, will remove tariffs on 97 per cent of goods once a final agreement is settled, with all tariffs removed within 15 years. It is expected to save Kiwi exporters $37.8 million a year.

The UK is New Zealand’s seventh largest trading partner, and wine is our largest export there, worth about $463m. The new agreement will remove $14.1m of tariffs annually.

North Canterbury has been labelled one of the fastest-growing wine regions in New Zealand, although currently accounts for only 3 per cent of the country’s grape production.

Nik Mavromatis, sales and marketing manager at Greystone Wines in Waipara, said the trade deal was “not a big deal in terms of the price per unit” but removing the tariff would make New Zealand wine slightly cheaper in the UK.

Wine excise tax in the UK is almost double what it is in New Zealand – about £2.30 (NZ$4.40) a bottle, he said.

supplied/claudia pyke photography Greystone Wines in Waipara is 55 minutes north of Christchurch.

“On top of that you have the tariff, which adds on another 50p (95c) a bottle. Removing that is always good, it keeps the cost down.”

Canterbury wines were served in many “high-end restaurants” in London, with sauvignon blanc and pinot noir very popular, he said.

Greystone’s Vineyard Ferment pinot noir sold for about £50 ($95) a bottle in UK supermarkets, compared to $75 in New Zealand.

Although the UK had recently been overtaken by the United States as the largest market for New Zealand wine, it remained “a really key” market”, Mavromatis said.

The trade deal was “good news” as Covid-19 restrictions had made logistics “a nightmare”.

“The main problem for us is freight. Our distributor used to pay £2000 to get a container door-to-door. Now it’s something like £8000.”