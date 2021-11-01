West Coast power cookie brand sold to Cookie Time

Emily Miazga launched a range of hemp cookies in 2004 and has just sold her business to Cookie Time.

West Coast cookie brand Em’s Power Cookies has been sold to Cookie Time.

The company was founded in 2004 by Emily Miazga and offers a range of cookies, bars and bites.

Founder Emily Miazga said Cookie Time, which was founded in 1983, was the perfect company to pass the baton to because it had the people, infrastructure, capability, and networks that she did not.

“After nearly 18 years of blood, sweat, tears, and putting in my heart and soul, the time has come for me to move on.”

READ MORE:

* BNZ digital divide report silent on challenges faced by 'neuro-diverse' people

* Review: One Cookie Time similar to eating nine regular cookies

* Hemp cookies to hit market as NZ legalises sale of seeds as food



Miazga is a nutritionist and three-time Coast to Coast champion based near Westport on the West Coast.

The acquisition came about after she met Cookie Time's general manager at The Food Show.

“I mentioned that I was feeling like I had done all I could to grow the Em’s brand and had been considering an exit strategy.”

supplied. David Alexander/Stuff Cookie Time managing director Guy Pope-Mayell and founder Michael Mayell, pictured in 2013, bake cookies 1983-style.

She got in the kitchen with the Cookie Time team to ensure it could manufacture the Em’s product range.

“I am very proud of what I have achieved with Em’s Power Cookies,” Miazga said.

“My cookies, bars, and power bites are used and loved by many people in NZ from recreational power mums to top-tier elite athletes, including New Zealand Olympians and our world-dominating sports teams.”

Miazga would still be involved as brand ambassador but would focus on nutrition consulting, athlete mentoring, and public speaking.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff University of Canterbury student Hannah Duder sells Cookie Time Christmas cookies in 2010.

Cookie Time managing director Guy Pope-Mayell said Em’s Power Cookies would complement the company’s existing product range.

“Em’s are on trend products using real ingredients with no artificial colours or additives.”

He said as both Em’s and Cookie Time were privately owned companies, the sale price was confidential. All Em’s products would now be made in-house at Cookie Time’s bakery in Christchurch.