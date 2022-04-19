'Biggest weekend since pre-Covid': Holidays and easing restrictions boost business

This Easter weekend marks the first public holiday since NZ went into the orange alert level.

Moving to the orange Covid setting, coupled with holiday goers and shoppers bringing life back to the streets over Easter, has given businesses a boost, but some say there’s a long way to go before they return to pre-pandemic prosperity.

In Christchurch, Central City Business Association chair Annabel Turley said it was noticeable that more people felt comfortable going into the city since restrictions eased last week, and Saturday was “nice and busy” in particular.

Canterbury president of Hospitality New Zealand Peter Morrison said it was a “pity” local businesses could not trade as usual on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. It was something he was working with the city council to hopefully change, he said.

Suburban areas were already doing well because people had not been travelling into the city, but he saw that start to turn around this weekend.

READ MORE:

* Why Queenstown's neighbour Arrowtown hasn't slept through the challenging pandemic

* Covid-19: No sudden influx of visitors expected when Trans-Tasman border reopens

* Domestic tourists help fill the Christchurch's visitor gap during school holidays



“There’s been a lot more people out and about. It’s still not back to good levels, but it’s better, a lot better.”

Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult the combination of great weather, easing Covid restrictions, start of the school holidays, and the district's allowance of Easter trading made for a busy weekend in his district.

“We've had the busiest period I think we've had since pre-Covid.”

He noted one good weekend would not fix the challenges the district had faced since the pandemic began though, and he had not noticed many “Aussie accents” around yet since vaccinated Australians were able to cross the border without the need for managed isolation from last week.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Shoppers and diners turned out in droves in parts of central Christchurch on Saturday.

“We're probably not going to see a fix for that until ski season.”

The council had been talking to Air New Zealand about resuming direct flights between Australia and Queenstown sooner than the end of June, and the airline was "considering it", he said. Qantas planned to resume flights between Sydney and Queenstown from May 23, and from Brisbane and Melbourne to Queenstown from June 18.

“It's certainly great to see Kiwis out and about though.”

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Arrowtown was busy with visitors over the long Easter weekend.

The long weekend and decent weather encouraged people out to central Christchurch too, particularly on Saturday and Monday when Easter trading restrictions were not in place.

Among them was Alecia Jones, who enjoyed an afternoon at Margaret Mahy Family Playground with her children and their grandmother on Monday.

The family spent the weekend “relaxing, accessing lots of free activities for the children”, Jones said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Alecia Jones enjoys a day out in Christchurch with her children Nadia, 9, and Micah, 4, and Nana Dot.

Since the country moved to the orange traffic light setting last week, she felt “a bit more free” to go out.

The change meant there were no longer any indoor gathering limits, but mask requirements remained in some settings. Masks were no longer required in schools and for customers at bars and restaurants though.

Fumi Takai, at Espresso Studio near Riverside, said he opened only on Monday, but there were many more people around than usual.

He had not noticed any Australian tourists yet, but had seen more domestic travellers around.

Easing Covid restrictions came too late for some though. Popular New Regent St cafe Caffeine Laboratory closed its doors for good on Sunday after several “extremely tough” years.

A barrister at Coffee Lovers further along the street, who asked not to be named, said “everyone is still struggling”.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Traffic clogs up Christchurch’s Colombo St on Saturday.

Moving to orange was “not magic” and would not save businesses in an instant, he said.

Kevin Sproule, who runs an outdoor business selling bags in central Christchurch, said the weekend was “the same old”.

He used to operate in Cathedral square, but moved to Cashel St after the pandemic hit as that was the only place with decent foot traffic, he said.

“The CBD is limited to Cashel St.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Families pack Christchurch’s Margaret Mahy Family Playground on Easter Monday.

Joanna Green, from Oxford in North Canterbury, visited Hanmer Springs over the weekend and found it “absolutely jam-packed” with “queues out the door”.

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa general manager Graeme Abbot said the long weekend had been better than he expected.

“We’re very happy and very thankful for our Christchurch and Canterbury locals for coming back.”

Since the traffic light change, bookings for accommodation “grew dramatically” and there were clearly more people around town. He was not expecting many Australian tourists until the ski season arrived though.