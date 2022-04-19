Christchurch's Chateau on the Park hotel for sale as MIQ checks out

The Chateau on the Park was last sold in 2006.

One of Christchurch’s managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) hotels, the Chateau on the Park, has been put up for sale as its Government contract comes to an end.

The luxury hotel is on Deans Ave opposite Hagley Park and run as part of the American Hilton chain.

Previously operated as a tourist hotel as part of Hilton’s DoubleTree brand, it has been used by the Government as an MIQ facility since mid-2020.

It was one of seven MIQ hotels in the city. The Government contracts progressively expire this year as the programme winds down.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Chateau on the Park has been run since 2016 as part of Hilton’s DoubleTree brand.

With the border reopening in stages, only The Commodore on Memorial Ave will remain in use as MIQ facilities. It will have its Government contract renewed past June 2022, along with three other hotels in Auckland, for visitors to New Zealand still required to isolate.

The other Christchurch MIQ hotels remain closed, with some under refurbishment, in preparation to reopen for guests.

The Elms on Papanui Rd will open in early May, the Distinction in Cathedral Square, the Crowne Plaza opposite Victoria Square, and the Sudima Airport all in June, and the Airport Novotel in July.

The Chateau on the Park is owned by Rexton Global Ltd and Top Maple Investment Ltd, both of which are registered in the British Virgin Islands with directors based in Singapore.

supplied The Chateau’s main conference or banqueting room.

According to the latest financial records available for Top Maple Investment, for the year to mid-2020, the Chateau on the Park property is valued at about $40 million excluding chattels. It is for sale by negotiation.

The hotel has almost 200 guest rooms and seven conference rooms, and large grounds with gardens and an outdoor swimming pool.

Parts of the grounds on the north side of the property were unsuccessfully put up for sale in two lots last year.

Supplied The hotel was built in the mid-1970s.

One of the lots previously had resource consent for a 52-unit townhouse or apartment complex, but this was not built. Both sites are an optional part of the sale.

The property last changed hands in 2006 for $27m, including $3.6m worth of chattels.

The hotel first opened as the Chateau Commodore in the mid-1970s.

Designed by local architects Peter Beaven​ and Sir Miles Warren, it has distinctive turrets and a medieval-style great hall used as the main conference or banqueting room. It won an enduring architecture award from the Institute of Architects in 2011, with a citation describing it as “a delightful example of an idiosyncratic work of architecture”.

Breakfast The Government has announced most MIQ facilities will be closed down by the end of June. (Broadcast on March 10, 2022)

The hotel was upgraded following earthquake repairs, and became part of the Hilton chain in 2016.

It is the only Hilton hotel in Christchurch. A central city Hilton hotel called The Modern is planned for an office building to be refurbished on Hereford St just east of Oxford Tce, but its development has been delayed by the Covid pandemic.

Other Hilton hotels are in Auckland, Queenstown, Wellington and Taupō.