'One of our own': Christchurch pays tribute to Alasdair Cassels

Alasdair Cassels has been remembered as a community-minded business leader who left a legacy in his patch.

The ambitious Christchurch entrepreneur, developer and principal owner of Cassels Brewery Company died on Saturday after a five-year, private battle with prostate cancer. He kept his diagnosis a secret from everyone barring his closest loved ones up until his death.

Tributes from craft brewing competitors, his peers, tenants, and city leaders have continued to flow since news of the 71-year-old’s death broke.

“We were sad to hear the passing of one of our own,” Two Thumb beer head brewer Dave Dixon said.

“Alasdair played an integral part in the forming of our Christchurch brewers community, and he won’t be forgotten.

“Our thoughts are with the Cassels family. We will raise one for you Alasdair.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff Alasdair Cassels at his brewing plant at The Tannery boutique mall site in Woolston. Cassels had big plans for the site, including a storehouse aimed to rival the scale of Guinness’ in Dublin.

The Cassels family, led by Alasdair, were credited with providing a haven for stricken Cantabrians who frequented The Brewery bar in Woolston, sharing their losses and planning for the future soon after the 2011 earthquakes.

Many in the Cassels family lost their homes in the quakes, and every piece of beer brewing equipment they owned was destroyed. So they too used the bar as their own form of therapy.

Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel said Alasdair Cassels left a “real legacy” through his development of The Tannery, and always gave time to lend support to his local community.

“I will always remember him as an extremely kind and generous person.”

Former Christchurch Labour MP Ruth Dyson was “very sad” to hear of Cassels death, she said on Twitter.

“The Tannery is such a beautiful spot thanks to his vision and passion.”

HAPA store owner Maureen Taane, a tenant of The Tannery for six years, said Cassels created a “community” of shops and their owners at the boutique mall.

“I was blown away by Alasdair,” she said.

“He was gentle, he didn’t say much, but it was always meaningful, and you could see how much his business and family meant to him. He was nothing like the others.

“He had real passion for tradition, whakapapa, and led with his values. He was inspiring.”

Smith’s Bookshop owner Tony Murdoch echoed those sentiments.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Smith’s Bookshop owner Tony Murdoch says Cassels will be sorely missed around The Tannery.

“We have only known him for a short time but quickly came to respect him as a businessman and someone who was devoted to his family.”

Fascino Shoes manager Wendy Papps knew Cassels over roughly 10 years and said the news of his death was “very sad”.

He was a “lovely man” in all of her dealings with him, she said.

Born in Northern Ireland, Cassels moved with his family first to England, aged 4, and then Wellington, aged 8, before shifting to Christchurch to study engineering in the late 1960s. He immediately felt at home.

In an interview with Stuff earlier this year, Cassels said: “I loved Christchurch from the off.”

His love of the city was made clear through his determination of The Tannery redevelopment post-quake, his efforts to restore the Christ Church Cathedral with the Cathedral Working Group, and his burning desire to uplift the city along with his beer, much like how Guinness had with Dublin in Ireland.

A large turnout was expected at a public service to celebrate his life at The Tannery at 5.30pm on Sunday.

“There’ll be plenty of beer,” son Zak Cassels said.

“We’re expecting a good crowd will be there to celebrate him.”