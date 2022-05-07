Nexia’s newest partner has Canterbury farmers at heart

Nexia’s Christchurch office is one of the largest business advisory practices in the South Island, providing expert advice and personalised solutions.

Chris Greenslade has been appointed as a Partner in Nexia Christchurch's Business Advisory team. This is a culmination of hard work, a passion for the farming industry, and outstanding leadership within the firm. Chris has focused on building strong relationships with clients and earning the respect of his peers.

Born and bred in Lincoln, Canterbury, Chris grew up on a dairy farm and this shaped his career and his approach to work. His development in a rural environment has helped him build a strong professional network across the primary sector in Canterbury.

The challenges faced by the region's farmers resonate strongly with Chris, as the industry attempts to modernise, deal with the threat of climate change, and handle all of the issues that come with an industry that is heavily reliant on forces out of its control.

"My parents still own our dairy farm, so I understand the challenges being faced," he says. "The key issues continue to be around succession planning, the changing nature of farming as urban development encroaches on rural land, along with climate change and the flow-on effects that will have."

"I have a great team around me that deliver results for our clients, and a very supportive senior leadership team that provides opportunities within the firm."

Chris is keen to extend his professional network throughout regional Canterbury to help businesses transition to the changing economy, helping them with strategy at a time of rapid change.

"We are very excited to see Chris promoted to partner," says Amy Murdoch, Nexia's CEO. "He has a passion for his clients and his team, and his personable approach and technical capability will continue to be invaluable to his clients."

