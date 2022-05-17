Lyttelton Port announces new boss as investigation of worker's death continues

Acting chief executive Kirstie Gardener has been appointed to the top role at Lyttelton Port Company permanently.

Lyttelton Port Company (LPC) has appointed its acting chief executive as its new permanent boss.

Kirstie Gardener’s appointment comes after chief executive Roger Gray resigned to take up the top role with Ports of Auckland last year. He finished at LPC in March, just over two years after taking on the Canterbury position in February 2020.

Gardener had worked at LPC for four years and was previously general manager of people and safety, LPC said. She had been acting chief executive since December last year.

In a statement, LPC said the appointment came at a “difficult time” following the death of Lyttelton Port worker Donald Grant on Anzac Day.

Grant, aged in his 70s, was fatally crushed while loading a coal vessel and was remembered by his family as a “generous, loyal and inspiring man who should have had many more years of life to enjoy”.

Gardener said she was “determined to ensure that we learn from the tragedy and help make the port sector safer”.

“I am also committed to ensuring that LPC continues to play its role in delivering positive outcomes for Canterbury.”

Supplied Don Grant, was killed in a workplace accident at Lyttelton Port on April 25, 2022.

LPC said it acknowledged the loss suffered by Grant’s family and friends.

Board of directors chair Margaret Devlin said the company continued to support those affected.

“On behalf of the board, I am keen to reiterate our commitment to cooperating fully with the active investigations being conducted at LPC.

“I also want to reiterate our intentions to take away learnings and process changes from those investigations once they have concluded,” she said.

Devlin said Gardener was the recommended candidate following a two-staged recruitment process involving feedback from several stakeholders, including union partners and iwi.

She was “pleased” to have Gardener in the role to “lead LPC forward”.