Hundreds of jobs up for grabs as Christchurch companies ramp up to meet demand

Christchurch Airport is holding a job fair as more than 20 companies look to fill more than 250 roles to meet growing customer demand.

Close to 300 jobs are on offer at Christchurch’s airport-based companies and the city’s convention centre as they ramp up to meet customer demand.

Christchurch Airport is holding a job fair on August 27 to help about 20 companies fill more than 250 roles.

The jobs are in retail, hospitality, airport operations, car rental, and at Air New Zealand and Government agencies including Customs, aviation security and immigration.

The city’s new convention centre Te Pae also needs more staff. It is looking for 20 full-time workers plus several fixed-term and casual positions.

Companies in Christchurch and across New Zealand are struggling to find enough staff to fill vacancies as previous Covid-19 border closures and sickness continue to affect businesses.

Te Pae general manager Ross Steele​ said the need to increase staff numbers had come earlier than expected due to “unprecedented event demand”.

More than 60 events, attended by almost 40,000 people, have been held at Te Pae in the last three months.

Another 120 events were planned before the end of the financial year, including 52 multi-day conferences.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Another 120 events are planned for Te Pae before the end of the financial year.

“Business has bounced back stronger than expected, so we are looking to employ more people ahead of schedule,” Steele said.

Te Pae is looking for co-ordinator and supervisory roles in culinary services and event operations, as well as chef roles and audiovisual positions.

Several wait staff, barista, event set-up and guest assistant positions are also available.

Despite the widespread staff shortages, Steele said he believed the company would be able to fill the vacancies.

“There are a lot of talented people in our region.”

Te Pae was managed by ASM Global group and had been able to call on staff from its other Asia Pacific venues to help fill the gaps.

Two audiovisual staff from ASM’s Queensland properties worked in Christchurch while it waited for new staff to arrive.

Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson​ said the biggest issue facing the business community was the labour market shortage.

“Businesses are having to be more creative in terms of how they get more staff because there is just no-one around.”

A survey of chamber members last month showed 75% of businesses found it more difficult to hire staff than a year ago.

“That was right across all sectors, hospitality, manufacturing and retail,” Watson said.

Some 38% of businesses affected by staffing issues had turned down opportunities because of a lack of staff, which was worrying, Watson said.

There was also a lot of poaching going on between companies.

The airport’s job fair has created a huge amount of interest from prospective employees.

More than 2000 people have registered for the event, with all three sessions already at capacity.

The demand caused the airport to move the event to a bigger venue.

Airport chief aeronautical and commercial officer Justin Watson said there were a lot of great job opportunities across the airport campus and people could start immediately.

“We have employers across the campus needing people right now.”

More than 250 companies are based at the airport, employing more than 6000 people.

“People working in the airport will tell you it’s an exciting place to work. Many people here say the airport is never dull.”

The Christchurch Airport event follows a similar event held by Auckland Airport last month that attracted more than 4000 people for 3000 jobs.