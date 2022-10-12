The Xero Roadshow - Tiny Edition is coming to you

Xero has built a tiny portable home that will spend five months travelling up, down and across Aotearoa to connect with 28 local communities.

After a two-year hiatus, Xero is excited to be able to hit the road once again to reconnect and engage with communities around the country. This year, the roadshow is just a tiny bit different.

Working with Xero customer, 'Little Big Tiny House', Xero has built a tiny portable home that will spend five months travelling up, down and across Aotearoa to connect with 28 local communities. NZ Country Manager Bridget Snelling explains what makes this year's event unique.

"Xero is the most commonly used accounting software in Aotearoa – we have customers in every region and town," she says. "Given we haven't been able to get out and see our customers so easily over the past two years, we decided to hit the road in a different way this year which will help us get to as many smaller towns as possible."

Snelling says that Xero looked into a number of mobile options before landing on a tiny house.

"We're really excited to be able to take our tiny house around the country and park up in town centres, where our customers and those interested in learning more about Xero can pop in and visit us, and we can learn a bit more about them and their communities too."

JO CURRIE Bridget Snelling is NZ Country Manager for Xero.

What's in store for the Xero Roadshow - Tiny Edition

The Xero Roadshow - Tiny Edition will offer a number of different ways for businesses to connect with the Xero team and other businesses in the community. Here's what you've got to look forward to:

JO CURRIE

1. Check out the Xero tiny home

The Xero tiny home will be parked up for two days in each of the 28 towns, and will be open throughout the day from 10.00am to 4.00pm - whether you're an existing or prospective Xero customer, feel free to drop in and:

Visit the 'Ask Me Anything' desk (featuring Xero experts) to find answers to any burning questions you might have.

Drop in and ask about our 15 min education sessions created to help small businesses get the most out of Xero.

Spin the wheel to win some awesome prizes.

JO CURRIE Visit the ‘Ask Me Anything’ desk at the Xero Roadshow tiny home, where Xero experts can help with answers to any burning questions you might have.

2. Farm finance session

An education session is available for farmers called 'Manage your farm's finances with Xero and Figured'. This is a great opportunity to learn how Xero and Figured have partnered to help farmers stay on top of their numbers and forecast for the future. Visit the Tiny Home to learn more.

Which towns is the Xero Roadshow - Tiny Edition coming to?

To see the full list of towns and dates for the Xero Roadshow - Tiny Edition, have a look at the schedule on the Xero website xero.com/roadshow. You'll also be able to read more info about the education sessions available.

Don't see your town on the list? Don't worry – the tiny home might be coming to you in the future, says Snelling.

"Of course we can't visit every town in Aotearoa over only five months – however, we intend for this new style of Roadshow to be our approach for the next few years, so we'll get to towns next year that we couldn't visit this year."

JO CURRIE The Xero Roadshow - Tiny Edition offers you a great way to connect with the Xero team and other businesses in your community.

Where to visit the Xero Roadshow - Tiny Edition

Ashburton

Monday 17 October

Time: 4.45 pm–5.45 pm

Location: The Somerset Grocer, 161 Burnett Street

*Unfortunately the Tiny Home won't be there due to parking constraints, however, you can visit the Xero team at The Somerset Grocer.

Christchurch

Thursday 20 October and Friday 21 October

Time: 10 am–4 pm

Location: Cnr Cashel and High Streets, Christchurch Central City

For more information about the education sessions happening at each location and to plan your visit, go to xero.com/roadshow.