Vintage gets Nifty in pink as new second-hand clothing store opens in Christchurch

Nifty shopper Emelia Scott checks out vintage store Nifty during its first opening week because she loves thrifting.

Second-hand enthusiasts and style seekers are putting a new vintage clothing store on their radar.

After years of “bouncing around different venues” in Christchurch, Nifty owner, Rosie O’Connell is proud to call the new pink building on Cashel St a destination for vintage clothing followers.

The store opened on October 5, perfectly timed – but not on purpose, she said – to coincide with the school holidays, and the first day of trading was “super busy”.

“We actually had a line out the door, it was unbelievable,” she said, especially as it was a rainy, miserable day.

READ MORE:

* New vintage for Marlborough as clothes market comes to town

* Finest vintage machines cranked up for spectacle at Orari

* Meet the UK designers giving jewels of the past a new lease of life

* New Zealand's best second-hand clothes shops



But inside the freshly painted pink store, reminding passersby to ‘Shop local’ in large red font, it’s anything but dreary.

The wide open space is inviting, light and colourful, with velvet couches for tagalongs to take the load off, colourful walls, and Persian rugs as if you’re walking into someone’s lounge.

It’s a little bit of Los Angeles brought to Christchurch, O’Connell said.

Nifty started as a collection of market vendors organised by O’Connell in 2018 after she returned from a stint living in America where she enjoyed the flea markets and culture of vintage shopping.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Nifty owner Rosie O'Connell opened the store on October 5, giving the Nifty Market, which had been bouncing around different venues for some time, a permanent home.

“I wanted to bring a slice of that to Christchurch.”

The market catered to all sorts, she said, but less than two years ago she “honed in” on clothes.

“I felt quite passionate about the clothing aspect, as around that time in Christchurch a lot of fast fashion retailers were popping up and ... this was a cool way to combat that ... show people you can still be trendy and shop vintage, shop sustainably in an accessible way at an accessible price point.”

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff O’Connell says she enjoyed the vintage shopping culture in LA and wanted to bring “a slice” of it to Christchurch.

After “hopping around venues” for years, O’Connell decided it was time to get grounded.

The variety of vintage and pre-loved stock is replenished daily from O’Connell’s own hoard, suppliers including Doozy Dudz and Matters, and from customers taking in their own pieces they’re ready to pass on.

And there’s something for every vintage hunter in every size, she said, because she understood how it was often difficult for customers to find larger vintage sizes.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Glynis Hamel has been shopping vintage for some time as she says you get more “unique” pieces when you buy pre-loved.

O’Connell had always been passionate about pre-loved clothing because “you find something that uniquely represents your style”, something that fast fashion stores did not offer, she said.

It was also “fun” guessing what decade the items were from and looking at the detail on the clothing tags.

“You can imagine who wore it before you.”

Supplied Nifty, at 306 Cashel St, is open Wednesday to Sunday and has a variety of vintage clothes and styles stocked by suppliers, O’Connell’s own collection and customers taking their clothes in to on-sell.

Customer Glynis Hamel said she had been a vintage shopper for many years, initially because it allowed her to find more “creative stuff”.

“You had more unique buys rather than mainstream.”

Emelia Scott, 17, said she “loved thrifting”, so she checked out any new second-hand store.

“It’s your own style, you’re not looking like everyone else, you’re individual.”