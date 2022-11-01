Liquor store criticised for selling cheap own-brand spirits in poor suburb has licence renewed

A liquor store that makes its own cheap spirits and sells them in one of the poorest areas of Christchurch has had its licence renewed, despite heavy criticism.

The Yankee Bourbon Company bottle shop on Ferry Rd in Linwood previously sold spirits of its own making, including gin, brandy and rum.

One litre of 37% whiskey cost $31.99, while a litre of 13.9% vodka cost $9.99. In a nearby Liquorland, the cheapest whisky was $36.99 and the cheapest litre bottle of vodka was $12.99.

The shop’s licence has been renewed for three years, provided it adheres to a number of conditions including not to sell “bulk sales or “fill your own’ liquor”, a decision from the Christchurch City Council’s district licensing committee (DLC) said.

READ MORE:

* The man who began the gin craze wants to sell you chilli whiskey

* Coronavirus: Corona beer among most popular drinks bought during lockdown

* Debate over whether store is a high-end wine outlet or 'peddler of cheap RTDs'



Critics of the store opposed the renewal application on the basis that it compounds social deprivation.

Those critics included objector Lisa Cowe, Te Aratai College principal Richard Edmundson, Liz Gordon of campaign group Communities Against Alcohol Harm (CAAH), and Community Action on Youth and Drugs senior project worker Paul McMahon.

The objections were focused around the sale of cheap alcohol in a socially deprived area, and the argument that much of the homemade alcohol at the store was essentially flavoured ethanol.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Yankee Bourbon on Ferry Rd is in one of the most deprived areas of Christchurch.

The deprivation index uses census data to measure deprivation in different areas of New Zealand on a scale of one to 10, with one being least deprived.

Yankee Bourbon is in an area with a deprivation index of eight. The area across the road from the store is ranked 10.

Police, the district licensing inspector and the medical officer of health opposed the renewal in 2018, but did not object to the most recent renewal, as the store had been seen to be meeting its obligations.

No concerns were raised by agencies since the last renewal, and in response to concerns raised by objectors at the last application, owner Andrew King said he agreed to several undertakings, in addition to compulsory and discretionary conditions, which became conditions of the licence.

King said he set up Yankee Bourbon on another site with his father in 1997.

He described the shop as a “craft spirits brewing business to produce locally made products”.

When DLC inspectors visited the shop for the application they found the building had not been maintained and “the immediate area is far from pleasant and agreeable”.

The premises had a concrete floor, old shelving, fridges with rust marks down the side, boxes stored behind shelving and the windows and table beside the counter were generally dirty, the inspectors said.

“It very much looks like a warehouse rather than a bottle store that is well presented.

“The cleanliness of the premises, and the presentation of the employee does not meet the DLC’s expectations. A much higher standard is expected and the DLC recommends that the inspectorate monitor this at future visits.”

However, the DLC found no evidence that the store was no longer suitable to remain trading, the decision said.

“The fact that the applicant operates in a vulnerable and deprived area raises the threshold of suitability but does not, in itself, make an applicant unsuitable provided the sale, supply and consumption of alcohol is undertaken safely and responsibly.”

Conditions of the licence renewal include no bulk sales or "fill your own" liquor, no single sales of beer, wine, cider or spirits, including RTDs, priced at less than $6 per unit or in vessels under 500ml, no sales of cigarettes, vaping products, or products associated with smoking and vaping, no internet sales, no Afterpay transactions and no sale, display or storage of “dump stacks” on the floor of the premises.