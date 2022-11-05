Inflation and interest rates test nerves as cruise ships and tourists offer hope

Despite low business confidence for the future, some have noticed vibrancy in central Christchurch recently. This is what it looked like on Friday afternoon.

The Canterbury economy is performing relatively well thanks to continued population growth, a strong construction sector, high commodity prices and the return of international tourists.

But businesses are struggling for workers and the Christchurch unemployment rate has dropped from 3.9% to 3.4%.

Many businesses are worried about the future. Consumer spending is expected to drop because of higher interest rates.

The Canterbury economy is faring better than the rest of the country amid record inflation, but local businesses are nervous, hesitant and uneasy about the future.

The return of tourists, cruise ships and warmer weather has offered a boost to Christchurch’s central city in recent months.

Gross domestic product (GDP), a broad measure of economic health, is growing faster in Canterbury than the rest of the country.

But businesses are short of workers, unemployment remains low and confidence about the future is reducing.

A recent survey of Canterbury businesses found 53% expect economic conditions to worsen in the next 12 months.

Inflation and the threat of rising interest rates is also likely to dent consumer spending, experts say.

Infometrics senior economist Nick Brunsdon said commodity prices and a strong construction sector were helping the Canterbury GDP.

In the year to June 2022, GDP growth in Canterbury was 3.6% higher than the previous year, while the growth nationwide for the same period was only 0.9%.

Consumer spending in Canterbury was also up in that time by 2.8% while it was flat nationally, which shows Cantabrians were not pulling back on their spending as much.

But this may not last.

Brunsdon said the official cash rate was expected to be put up, increasing interest rates and people’s mortgages.

“[I would] expect to see pretty constrained consumer spending going forward as households do make those tough calls to make their budgets balance,” he said.

Still, Canterbury’s housing affordability could play a role.

“Households probably have a little bit more room in their budget to soak up those interest rate rises,” he said.

Prominent Christchurch developer Richard Peebles said everyone was “a bit uneasy and nervous” about interest rates, inflation and reduced retail spending.

Joe Johnson/Stuff Richard Peebles says interest rates, inflation and reduced retail spending are making everyone uneasy and nervous.

Spending on nice-to-haves must be reducing, he said. “That's going to impact on everyone.”

Peebles said many businesses had to close when they had no staff. “It’s a daily occurrence, some of the business owners are working like 80 hours a week.”

Andrew Cantwell, who owns Empire Coffee inside Riverside Market, said he was lucky not to be affected staffing-wise, but added: “I know a lot of the other tenants in Riverside have been struggling a little bit.”

He was stoked to have tourists back.

“If the local economy dies off a little bit, at least we’ll have our tourists coming in, which we’ve missed for the last couple of years.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson says a recent survey of Canterbury businesses found 53% expect economic conditions to worsen in the next 12 months.

Revenue had jumped 30% since borders reopened completely, while sales also spiked when cruise ships docked in Lyttelton.

Peebles said the central city seemed to be improving and humming.

“I keep thinking that things are going too well and it’s going to stop very soon,” he said. “It’s already happening, but I think we’ve still got the big hit to come.”

Jo Pennycuick, the chief executive of Christchurch-based design and branding business Redesign Group, said the city was vibrant thanks to the upcoming Cup and Show Week and summer weather.

“I was out on [The Terrace] on Tuesday after the Melbourne Cup and you know it was busy, it was really, really nice to see people out,” she said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Redesign Group chief executive Jo Pennycuick hopes the vibrancy in the central city will continue over the holidays.

“I’m hoping that trend will follow through over this Christmas period.”

Leeann Watson, the chief executive of Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce, said the region’s economy was performing relatively well thanks to its diversification.

Still, a shortage of workers remained a problem.

The chamber ran a recent survey that found nearly 90% of businesses thought the Government was not doing enough to address the shortage.

The same survey found 53% of businesses expected economic conditions to worsen in the next 12 months.

Watson said it was a strong signal that businesses were not feeling optimistic.

Nick Bryan, the acting general manager of strategy, insights and policy at economic development agency ChristchurchNZ, said businesses that wanted to grow were constrained by the worker shortage.

More than 9000 people joined the workforce in the last quarter, but the city’s unemployment rate fell from 3.9% to 3.4%.

Bryan said data showed locals were starting to buy fewer luxuries, but some of this was counteracted by a steep recovery in tourism spending.

“That’s been on the up and coming into summer we’d expect that to be a quite significant jump.”