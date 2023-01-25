Ratepayer-owned economic agency attracts $123 million of investment to Christchurch

Audited financial results show that ChristchurchNZ attracted $123 million of investment into the city last year, $82m of which was down to contracts for urban development projects going unconditional.

Christchurch’s ratepayer-owned economic development agency attracted $123 million of investment into the city during the last financial year, according to its audited financial results.

ChristchurchNZ, owned by the Christchurch City Council, is tasked with building the city’s image and undertaking economic and urban development.

Last year, it received $16.3m of funding from ratepayers and $6.7m from the Government.

According to the agency’s 2021-22 annual report, it delivered a $93m boost to the city’s gross domestic product (GDP) and attracted $123m of investment from the Government and the private sector.

About $82m of that attracted investment was urban development projects where ChristchurchNZ helped get the development off the ground. Projects include:

All of these projects were counted as attracted investment because contracts for development went unconditional. The $82m will be spent over the coming years during construction.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff The former CityCare depot on Milton St was demolished last year as the site is now going to be home to 80 homes and a Crown-owned research base.

Cath Carter, ChristchurchNZ’s general manager of urban development, said the agency’s role in developments was varied.

The New Brighton sites just involved running an expression of interest for developers, while the former CityCare depot required subdivision consents to be obtained, she said.

ChristchurchNZ tended to get involved with “complex” pieces of land and does not compete against the private sector, she said.

“We certainly wouldn’t go and be involved in sites where we think that the private sector has effectively got that [under control].”

The $82m of urban development investment will not repeat this year as ChristchurchNZ shifts its focus to other longer-term projects.

Carter said her urban development team was now researching how to develop three entire areas of Christchurch. These are:

New Brighton: This was a “real long-term project” and there was a lot more interest coming from the private sector, Carter said. “[We are] working with them to help sort of unlock some of that.”

Sydenham: ChristchurchNZ was looking at “the long-term change of that area ... into a green, accessible, people-type focused area”, Carter said. “We’re really in that research phase.”

“The heart of the city”: This is the central area between the Christchurch Town Hall and Hereford St. Carter said Christchurch was honing in on a vision to make it a “visitor and events destination”.

Meanwhile, the $123m of investment attracted to Christchurch also included $14.4m of venture capital raised by companies participating in business support programmes that are funded by ChristchurchNZ.

”This is investment directly into new companies with a well-formed product, business case and good growth potential,” ChristchurchNZ’s general manager of shared services, Laura Dawson, said.

“We support start-ups to get to the stage where they can raise their own venture capital.”

Dawson said ChristchurchNZ’s estimation that it boosted the city’s GDP by $93m was conservative, because the calculations were complicated to make.

During the 2021-22 financial year, ChristchurchNZ said it also:

Supported the creation of more than 1000 jobs.

Supported 53 start-up companies.

Attracted two screen productions to the city.

Helped to provide 576 Canterbury-based businesses with support, mentors and advice.

Events supported by ChristchurchNZ produced an estimated $20m in visitor spending.