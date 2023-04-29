Innovators: Buy local sentiment boosts Kiwi business selling handcrafted goods

Lucy Arnold founded Felt more than 15 years ago and it’s still going strong, boosted by the desire to ‘buy local’ during the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Today The Press launches a new weekly Kātoitoi page featuring innovative Kiwis and their businesses to be published every Saturday.

When Lucy Arnold realised the craft-selling site Etsy wasn’t meeting her needs, she didn’t complain about it – she just started her own website.

More than 15 years after setting up her venture, Felt has visitors from all over the world buying its New Zealand-made goods – and about 1500 creative Kiwis sending out their wares.

She was in her mid 20s, doing “creative stuff on the side” and selling it on the American-based Etsy, which focused on handmade, vintage and craft supplies.

She sold a few things, but thought “it would be really nice if there was a New Zealand version of it”.

But there’s more to Felt than just buyers and Kiwi sellers, it’s a community, a culture, and it’s sustainable.

“We’re promoting New Zealand made and trying to cultivate a culture of enough. It’s not all about buy, buy, buy all the time; it’s more about being thoughtful about what you buy, and thoughtful about what you create.”

The name Felt took “three weeks of brainstorming” – but they do say good things take time. Felt works three-fold: it’s a material and a process central to craft, it’s the past tense of touching objects, and it’s emotional, she said.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Felt helps Kiwi creatives find customers and make money from their artistic efforts.

Felt has ridden a roller coaster of ups and downs since its inception, seeing online shopping take off, Christchurch shattered by earthquakes and a global pandemic that had our then prime minister encouraging people to “buy local”.

Arnold said Felt initially “grew really fast … then it plateaued for a while”

“Now we’re on the way up again because we’ve become more obvious to people that this is the way things have to go, and it feels like Felt has really come into its time.”

Covid had created a win-win for Felt subscribers, she said.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Arnold still considers Felt to be her “baby”, even though it now has customers from 56 countries around the world.

More people were looking at side hustles to supplement their income, while consumers were keen to support local artists and craftspeople, she said.

It was something that became evident during what Arnold referred to as the “Jacinda affect” in 2020.

When the PM wore a pair of feather-look earrings made from upcycled bicycle inner tube by Felt seller Ronja Schipper, visitor numbers skyrocketed, Arnold said.

“It went completely nuts.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff Screen printed linen tea towels are among the kind of items sold on Felt.

In the last couple of years, people became “far more interested in supporting local and the social aspect of reinvesting back into your community”.

“People think more about where they spend their money and the impact it has on the world.”

And Felt visitors were logging on from 56 countries around the world, from Antarctica to the Seychelles, Kaitaia to Bluff, Arnold said.

The top-selling items were jewellery, baby clothes and garden art, but there was a wide variety of creativity on Felt, including someone selling handmade coffins.

Considered her “baby”, she still thought of Felt as “a little small business” run from her lounge along with three others working from home.

But she knew of people who assumed it was “something out of Auckland that’s come from some corporate background – it’s not like that at all”.

It may not have turned out quite the way she expected, she said, though it has reached its potential – “but not all of it”.

Yet.

