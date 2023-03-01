New chairperson appointed for ratepayer-owned company in Christchurch

Abby Foote is the new chairperson of CCHL - effective immediately.

A new chairperson has been appointed to a Christchurch ratepayer-owned company marred by controversy due to the outgoing circumstances of its previous boss.

Christchurch-based professional director Abby Foote is the new chairperson of Christchurch City Holdings Limited (CCHL), the city council announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The CCHL Group includes the city’s major infrastructure companies: Christchurch Airport, Lyttelton Port Company (LPC), Orion Group, Enable, EcoCentral and Citycare Group. It employs more than 3000 people.

Its previous chief executive, Tim Boyd, resigned in September after it was revealed he’d been ordered to pay millions in damages as part of civil lawsuits in the US. Stuff later revealed Boyd was wanted in Arizona over unresolved drink-driving charges from 2018.

Boyd went on leave less than four months after he started in the $430,000-a-year position.

Before the allegations surfaced, CCHL chairperson Jeremy Smith quit on August 26 after six years on the board, with Boyd following him out the door on September 7.

At the time, CCHL said Smith could no longer meet the role’s commitments because of “business travel requirements”.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff The Christchurch City Council says Foote has a decade of governance experience. (File photo)

Smith’s successor has over a decade of governance experience in both NZX listed and Crown companies. Foote was qualified in law and accounting, and her career focused on corporate finance and commercial transactions, the council said.

Her resume also featured professional directorship in strategic development and implementation, mergers and acquisitions, treasury, risk management, and health and safety.

As chairperson of Z Energy from 2019 to 2022, Foote provided strong leadership to navigate regulatory impacts, a changing competitive landscape, and an effective change in ownership, the council said.

CCHL Tim Boyd was chief executive of Christchurch City Holdings Ltd between March and September last year.

Her extensive prior governance experience also included directorships with Transpower, the New Zealand Local Government Funding Agency, TVNZ and Te Papa.

Foote said she was looking forward to taking on the new role.

“I’m excited to be playing a part in the opportunities ahead for CCHL, and to be joining a dynamic and capable team that is focused on investing in, and managing, key infrastructure while delivering a wide range of vital services and other benefits.

CCHL Jeremy Smith quit as CCHL chairperson in August.

“I’m particularly pleased to be able to join CCHL at a key point in its ongoing development, as it considers its role and approach through the strategic review.”

The CCHL Strategic Review would take up to 12 months and be considered as part of the council’s next long-term plan (2024 to 2034), which the community would have the opportunity to provide input to.

Foote said the community had a unique asset in CCHL and the wider CCHL Group.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Christchurch City Holdings Ltd’s outgoing chief executive Tim Boyd - who has a raft of lawsuits against him overseas - arrives back in Christchurch after a trip to Fiji.

“We have some big challenges ahead – from the cost of living crisis and the recovery from the pandemic, to building community resilience and tackling climate change. CCHL will be an important part of this for our community.”

Foote will take up the role effective immediately. She will also join the committee to help appoint the remaining four independent directors of the CCHL board.

The CCHL board thanked Alex Skinner for his commitment and dedication in performing the role of interim chairperson over the last six months.