Christchurch City Holdings Limited chief executive Paul Munro to step down next year

Paul Munro, chief executive of Christchurch City Holdings Ltd, right, during a city council debate over the company’s statement of intent.

The chief executive of Christchurch City Holdings Limited (CCHL), the investment arm of the Christchurch City Council, has resigned after more than five years in the role.

Paul Munro will step down in March 2022 to focus on opportunities in the private sector, it was announced on Tuesday.

The CCHL Group includes the city’s major infrastructure companies: Christchurch Airport, Lyttelton Port Company, Orion Group, Enable, EcoCentral and Citycare Group.

The group’s assets have grown from $3.4 billion in June 2016 to $4.79b in June 2021.

CCHL chairman Jeremy Smith said the organisation and the city had been fortunate to have someone of Munro’s calibre during what had been a critical phase for the company.

In particular, Munro oversaw the execution of the group’s capital release programme, which returned $440 million to the Christchurch City Council, Smith said in a statement.

“Paul also brought an increased focus on CCHL’s investment portfolio, which drove enhanced performance at a time when it was most needed.

“That approach ... ensured the organisation was well positioned to deal with the broad range of challenges imposed by Covid-19.”

Joe Johnson/Stuff Munro is moving on to focus on opportunities in the private sector.

Smith noted Munro had fostered an environment that highly valued diversity and inclusion.

“The strength of the whole group has been built through the focus on collaboration and the development of a culture that encourages initiative and innovation at every level.”

Smith said CCHL now needed to turn its focus to significant challenges ahead, particularly climate change, and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Recruitment for a new chief executive would begin immediately.