Christchurch developer and business owner Alasdair Cassels dies

Alasdair Cassels, the owner and developer of The Tannery and founder of Cassels Brewing Company, has died.

A post on Cassels Brewing’s social media pages, published on Monday, said the 71-year-old died on Saturday.

Son Zak Cassels confirmed to Stuff on Monday that his father died from prostate cancer. His family learned about his diagnosis about five years ago, but it was not made public due to “commercial sensitivity.”

His health had declined since December and while the news would be a shock to many, his family and close friends “had longer than we thought with him”, Zak Cassels said.

“He didn’t want others to know.”

The ambitious entrepreneur died surrounded by his partner Bridget, son Zak and four daughters – Madeleine, Pippi, Zoe and Mia – about 3.30am on Saturday.

“It was a pretty gruelling night.”

The family would have a private crematorium service on Tuesday, followed by a public celebration of Alasdair Cassels’ life at The Tannery at 5.30pm on Sunday.

Zak and son-in-law Joe Shanks were in the process of building a casket themselves, made from rimu wood used to build The Tannery.

Speaking to Stuff earlier this year, Alasdair Cassels said he hoped his name – and that of his world-beating beer brand – would one day be as synonymous with the city of Christchurch as Guinness is with Dublin.

He had plans to double production capacity for Cassels Brewing, open a brewery tour, and for his brand to become associated with the Garden City.

The brewery had come a long way since the February 2011 earthquake, when the newly-opened premises ended up in ruins.

They relocated to the central city for a few years, opening CBD Bar and Pizzeria on Madras St until the building was bought by the Crown to make way for the city's new stadium in 2016.

Cassels invested significantly to rebuild his original space, The Tannery in Woolston, which he initially bought in 1994, and opened a boutique shopping mall.

Cassels was born in Northern Ireland and moved with his family to England when he was 4, then Wellington at the age of 8.

He moved to Christchurch in the late 1960s to study engineering and made the city his home.

“Wellington wasn’t home to me ... I loved Christchurch from the off,” he told Stuff in an interview.

Cassels used his engineering knowledge to open Airless Spray Painting, a sign painting and sandblasting contract business he ran successfully for 25 years.

In 2008, he brought in son Zak and son-in-law Joe Shanks to turn his beer-making hobby into a full-time business venture, Cassels Brewing.

In 2018, Alasdair Cassels was pulled into controversy when the family of a missing sailor accused him and convicted fraudster Michael Swann of being involved in the man’s presumed death.

Both Cassels and Swann strongly denied the accusations – and no evidence supported the family's claim.

William Kerry Blair, known as Kerry, and his boat Erie went missing from Cassels' Erie Bay property in the Marlborough Sounds on March 8, 2014.

Cassels was also a strong advocate for the post-quake restoration of the Christ Church Cathedral.