Asbestos discovery adds $560k to cost of Ara's building demolition

30012020 CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF C Block at Ara is due to be demolished.

Demolition work at Ara Institute of Canterbury's Christchurch campus will cost $560,000 more than budgeted after asbestos was discovered.

Work to level the two-storey C Block on Madras St is being carried out as part of the organisation's post-earthquake redevelopment programme.

The building was independently assessed as "uneconomic to earthquake strengthen and modernise for contemporary teaching" and was replaced with the construction of the Kahukura building in 2017.

Ara chief executive Tony Gray said the old building was sampled and a comprehensive removal plan was developed and implemented in accordance with WorkSafe NZ regulations.

"As is typical with all buildings from this era, it contains asbestos," he said.

DOUG FIELD/STUFF Tony Gray, chief executive of Ara Institute of Canterbury, says the discovery of asbestos will add several weeks to the planned demolition project.

"Despite the initial in-depth testing at the project start, further asbestos embedded in the building structure was uncovered as the demolition progressed.

"This discovery has added several weeks to the whole process to ensure it is removed, tested and signed-off."

He said the demolition materials must now be transported and disposed of at a specialised facility, in accordance with hazardous substance disposal regulations.

"Disposal costs are determined by weight and more material has encapsulated asbestos than was originally expected.

"Based on invasive investigation of the building and the resulting quantum of building materials that we anticipate will need to be disposed of in this way, we have increased the budget by $560,000".

Gray said despite the disruption, Ara's city campus redevelopment programme remained on budget overall.

Ara began the rebuild programme in 2012 and has invested more than $100 million of its own funds to date.

The demolition of C Block completes the current redevelopment project.