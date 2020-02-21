New Durham St Methodist Church a centre for inclusion

A new Methodist church is opening on the site where three men died in the February 2011 earthquake.

A central Christchurch church where three men lost their lives in the 2011 earthquake has been rebuilt as a centre for spirituality, inclusion, and social justice.

Methodist Church-owned Aldersgate on Durham St will officially open on February 29, when a memorial for those who died on the site will be unveiled in the reflective garden.

The new building, designed by Christchurch architects Wilkie and Bruce and costing more than $10 million, is a Methodist church that welcomes all faiths and cultures and has a philosophy of "open hearts, open minds, open doors".

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The design of Aldersgate has previously been described as "startlingly beautiful".

Neil Stocker, Scott Lucy and Paul Dunlop were recovering a pipe organ from the Durham St Methodist Church building when they were buried under rubble during the 2011 quake. The heritage building, which opened in 1864, had been damaged in the September 2010 quake and was considered too dangerous to occupy.

READ MORE:

* Relative of victim says 'safety underrated'

* New Christchurch church complex 'startlingly beautiful'

* Pastor roams the city as Methodist Church looks to rebuild

Their families have used an oak tree on the edge of the site as a memorial, with Stocker's wife, Margaret, placing prayer flags around its base every year – a reference to his volunteer work in Nepal.

SUPPLIED Neil Stocker, Scott Lucy and Paul Dunlop were killed when the Durham St Methodist Church collapsed on them during the Christchurch earthquake while they were recovering a pipe organ.

Margaret Stocker said the oak tree had huge significance because it survived when the church fell, and it was somewhere for the families to gather and remember.

She said it was part of her healing and the healing of the other families.

It was humbling to honour the three men who died with a memorial, and she was hugely grateful for the church's efforts to ensure she was updated on the new building's progress.

Don Scott/Stuff The Durham St Methodist Church after it collapsed in the 2011 Christchurch earthquake.

Church property steward David Peach said the church went to a huge amount of effort to ensure the oak tree was not harmed.

It had wanted to install a pipe organ to remember those who died there, but was unable to finance it. Instead, it installed a Johannus digital organ.

An organ had been on site since the turn of the last century. The church was well known for music and intended to continue with that, Peach said. The new building's auditorium was designed to have good acoustics.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Reverend Philomeno Kinera says Aldersgate is a gathering place for all.

The reflective garden was a spiritual place where people could sit, he said. It included a water feature made using basalt from the old church.

Reverend Philomeno Kinera said Aldersgate was a gathering place for all and she extended an invitation for people from all religions and cultures to use the facility.

Kinera, who has been with the parish since February 2019, said the church wanted to establish a close relationship with its neighbours.

Methodist Church of New Zealand/Supplied The Durham St Methodist Church around the time of its opening in 1864.

Being an active church in the central city was exciting, but the challenge was in how it would stay present and relevant, she said.

The centre – which will be home for the Durham St Methodists, the Christchurch Methodist Mission and the Christian World Service – is offering preview tours of the new building at 1pm on Sunday.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The Remembrance Garden at Aldersgate.