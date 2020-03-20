Govt looking for family of woman who died 90 years ago owning land earmarked for stadium

Demolition work is under way on some of the last building remaining on land proposed for the Christchurch's new stadium.

The Government is looking for long lost relatives of a Christchurch woman who died more than 90 years ago.

Matilda Amelia Gunnell, whose maiden name was Hewitt, died in 1929 while owning a half-share of a 5 square metre plot on Hereford St – land earmarked for the stadium.

Authorities are searching for Gunnell's ancestors or beneficiaries so they do not have to use compulsory acquisition powers to take the land.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF The Government is trying to buy the narrow strip running along the fence (right side of this photo) which is half-owned by a woman who died more than 90 years ago.

The minuscule section, running in a narrow strip along the edge of some land that is currently used as a car park, is about four-and-a-half times the size of a large bath towel.

Land Information NZ (which handles buying land for Christchurch anchor projects) has called in a genealogist and property consultants The Property Group to try and find Gunnell's heirs but have been unsuccessful, so are turning to the public.

SUPPLIED / CHRISTCHURCH CITY COUNCIL Artist impressions of inside the new Christchurch stadium. The investment case has been finalised and the plans are for a 25,000 seat facility with a clear roof costing $473 million.

If no-one with a legitimate claim to the section is found, Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods will have to use the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act to acquire the land.

Gunnell died on August 15, 1929. She was married to Thomas William Gunnell and is buried in Linwood Cemetery.

A $473 million 25,000 seat covered stadium is planned for the area bounded by Madras, Barbadoes, Hereford and Tuam streets. The Government is buying the land and will put up a further $220m, while the Christchurch City Council will chip in $273m.

Construction is hoped to start next year with the stadium to open in 2024. The project will be managed by the council, which is looking for directors of the company it is setting up for the build.

LINZ has been demolishing some of the old buildings on the site, which is now largely bare.

The Crown has bought more than 400 properties for Christchurch anchor projects to date.

To contact LINZ, call the Christchurch office on 0800 665 463.