Murray Strong to chair Christchurch stadium project management company

Experienced director Murray Strong will lead the company project managing the Christchurch stadium build.

The Christchurch City Council appointed Strong as chair of the yet-to-be named council-owned company on Thursday, a position seen as crucial to the success of the $473 million project.

A 25,000-seat, mostly clear-roofed building was settled on after a long-running investment case. The Madras St facility will host a range of events, including sports and concerts.

CCC/Supplied An artist's impression of inside the new Christchurch stadium. The investment case has been finalised and the plans are for a 25,000-seat facility with a clear roof costing $473 million.

Strong has been involved with several other rebuild projects, chairing the steering groups for the metro sports facility, bus interchange, and convention centre Te Pae.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Christchurch Stadium work continues amid lockdown

* Christchurch's $470m stadium plan revealed: 25,000 seats, finished in 5 years

* Mega polytechnic establishment goes ahead despite lockdown

He is currently chair of NZQA and interim executive director of the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology (a recent merger of the country's 16 polytechnics into one national body).

Michael Hayward/Stuff Diggers demolish some of the last buildings on Lichfield St, on the site planned for the Christchurch Stadium.

Council head of citizens and community Mary Richardson said Strong's "extensive" experience brought the unique combination of skills required, including chair experience, project governance, major project delivery, stakeholder management, risk expertise and commercial capability.

"Murray also brings broad and deep relationships across local and central government and a proven ability to build and lead high performing boards."

Strong's is the first appointment to the board, and he will provide advice on the selection of the other directors.

Planning work for the stadium has continued through the Covid-19 lockdown, with authorities confident the project's timeline will not be affected. It is due to be finished by 2024.

There is currently $473m available for the project, from a mix of Crown and city council funding, though civic leaders hope the project may benefit from money diverted from the Provincial Growth Fund to stimulate the post-coronavirus economy.