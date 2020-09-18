Almost $500,000 from Christchurch Cave Rock apartments sale sitting in limbo

Former owner Tony Simons says some sellers have gone to the Disputes Tribunal but most are unlikely to be up for a fight.

A dispute over vandalism and flooding damage means nearly $500,000 has been withheld from the sale of Christchurch's Cave Rock apartments.

The Sumner complex’s new owners say the sellers neglected to keep the property secure after an agreement was reached but before settlement was made. They claim the damage has forced them to change their plans for the site, including demolishing part of the complex they had planned to repair.

Some former owners claim the buildings were already badly damaged before the “as is, where is” agreement was made, and dispute they are liable for any of the claimed damage. They are frustrated an independent lawyer holding $480,000 of the sale price will not release any of it until all sellers reach an agreement with the buyers.

The beach front complex of 49 apartments and a tavern were badly damaged in the Canterbury earthquakes. Thirty were demolished in 2012, and the rest sold after the previous owners faced a lengthy insurance battle and then disputed how the $21 million payout should be divided.

The property was purchased by Marriner Property Limited, owned by Jonathan Lyttle and Michael Doig, for $4.8m.

Lyttle and Doig committed to buying the property in July 2018 but the sellers could not sign an agreement until December 2019 because four of the 50 owners did not agree with how the sale price should be split. They were later forced to sell by the courts. Settlement did not go through until August 2020.

Marriner Property claims the property was substantially damaged by vandals, and flooding in the basement, after it agreed to buy it.

Lyttle said it was like agreeing to buy a car and later finding all the windows had been smashed, but being expected to still pay the full price.

An assessment of the property said there was damage to structural elements and services like electrical switchboards in the basement due to extended flooding, which appeared to be more than 1 metre deep for more than a year.

It said there had also been vandalism and graffiti to the exterior and interior of the buildings, and irreparable damage to aluminium joinery from attempts to secure the property.

The assessment said the costs being claimed did not cover damage caused by the earthquakes or due to leaky building issues.

Mike White, former chair of the complex’s body corporate, said sellers disputed Marriner Property had any legal claim to compensation under the sale and purchase agreement.

He said they did not dispute the property was further damaged after Marriner agreed to buy, but believed it was marginal damage the former owners should not be liable for.

Engineering reports from 2013 showed the basement was badly damaged and recommended it be rebuilt, White said.

He questioned whether the remaining buildings could be repainted in their current condition as they had been overdue for repainting before the earthquakes anyway. Some buildings Marriner was claiming painting costs for had since been demolished.

White was not sure where the dispute would go from here. The issue was that the body corp had dissolved so each former owner was an individual for the purposes of this dispute.

Some former owners were angry, many were frustrated, and some like himself “will take it in our stride”.

Tony Simons, who is part of a trust that owned an apartment his mother lived in, said some former owners had gone to the Disputes Tribunal, but most were unlikely to be up for a fight. Many were elderly, while some had died since the quakes and their estates were dealing with the issue.

Lyttle said the costs they were claiming for were substantially less than the value of the damage. The damage had made it difficult for them to get finance for the project.

They had planned to repair the existing units but were forced to demolish some due to the extent of the damage.

The $480,000 is being held by Richard Lang of Duncan Cotterill, who was appointed as an independent lawyer just before the property went to settlement.

Lang said the terms of engagement said the money would only be released under the joint instruction of the purchasers and all sellers.

This was because the sale and purchase agreement was one collective agreement covering the whole property, and some damage related to common property to which all vendors could be jointly liable.

Lang said if all parties agreed, it was possible some money could given out in advance for those wanting to settle.