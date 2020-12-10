Call for action as 20pc of central Christchurch sites remain undeveloped

The Christchurch City Council is trying to encourage owners of vacant sites to develop their land.

Central Christchurch landowners are being told to build on their bare land or sell to someone who will.

Almost 20 per cent of central city land, in more than 450 sites, is vacant and much of it is hindering regeneration, a staff report to the city council said on Wednesday.

Councillors approved a plan to encourage owners to either develop their land or ensure it was being used positively in the meantime.

Among suggested fixes in the vacant sites programme is changing the rates policy “to disincentivise holding vacant land”.

Councillor James Gough, who co-chairs the council’s Christchurch momentum committee, said it was “time to turn the heat up” on non-cooperative landowners.

Rating changes could be made as early as next year, using the council’s long-term plan, he said.

“We need to put pressure on vacant sites – they are doing the city a disservice. If someone isn’t able to develop their land, they should pass it on to someone else”.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Reporter Charlie Gates attempts to get from one corner of central Christchurch (Bealey Ave and Fitzgerald Ave) to the opposite (Deans Ave and Moorhouse Ave) without passing an empty section. (First published January 2020)

Gough said plenty of local owners had the “intellectual property” to build. Some offshore-based owners were “disconnected” from Christchurch and found it too easy to do nothing.

Landlord and property developer Shaun Stockman has completed several projects since the earthquakes but said some landowners were investors with no development knowledge.

“They have banked fat insurance cheques, and now they’re renting their land for parking, paying stuff-all rates, and waiting for the rest of the city to build around them.

“It’s not fair to everyone else. If they don’t want to get on with it, they should sell up.”

Stockman, who is on the executive of the Central City Business Association, said the council was partly to blame for allowing so much office development in the suburbs and on airport land.

A January council survey inside the four avenues found 68 vacant hectares (almost the size of the 70.5ha South Hagley Park), including 19ha in temporary car parks, 19ha unused, and 21ha in temporary green space in the east frame and Avon River corridor.

In 2018, there was 62ha of empty land and in 2014 there was 66ha.

Alden Williams/Stuff There are 474 vacant sites within Christchurch’s four avenues.

Mark Macauley, general manager of commercial real estate firm Colliers, said there was no shortage of keen buyers when central city sites came up for sale, and most had development plans.

While the market for office development was “challenging”, there was room for residential and mixed-used development, he said.

“Some people are sitting on their land and wanting to hold on to it. But there are multiple parties keen to buy.”

Last month, developer and investor Emerald Development Ltd paid $8.1 million for the former ANZ site in Cathedral Square, a record per-square-metre price.

As of mid-2020, the central city had 3200 homes either built, under construction or planned, up from 2800 three years ago.

The council has already moved to crack down on 120 car parks it believes could be operating without necessary consents, while its barrier sites policy has seen action on three-quarters of the“Dirty 30”.

Wednesday’s report to the council said the success of the new vacant sites programme would depend on voluntary and incentivised action.

Central city regeneration had gained strong momentum, but vacant land remained a feature, it said.

“Sites can be vacant for numerous reasons but in simple terms, vacancy is a signal that development for the highest and best use is not feasible.”

The council’s existing rating system charges separately for land and buildings, so vacant site owners pay only the land proportion of their rates.

While some vacant land was committed for development, including the stadium and housing sites, much of the rest was being held as an asset, the report said.

The council already provides a rates credit to encourage temporary activity on land awaiting longer-term development. It also provides a development contribution rebate to encourage residential development in the central city