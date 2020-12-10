Prominent heritage developers will bring 'treasured building back to life'

Have a look inside a Christchurch's Municipal Chambers, which has been closed for a decade.

The restoration of a Christchurch heritage building that previously homed the city council offices will go ahead – and the mayor says it’s the best Christmas present she could hope for.

The ‘Our City’ former municipal chambers building, on the corner of Worcester Blvd and Oxford Tce, has been fenced off and closed since the earthquakes.

After a two-year expression of interest process, the city council voted on Thursday in favour of partnering with Box112 to restore the building. One councillor, Yani Johanson, abstained from the vote, but all others voted for it.

Developer Box112 will set up a new charitable trust to manage the building, which is owned by the council. Councillors voted to give the trust a 50-year lease to manage and maintain the building.

The restoration work is expected to take about two years and once completed, the chambers could be used as an office, hospitality and education space, while the second floor could be lived in.

Joe Johnson/Stuff The old municipal chambers, also known as ‘Our City’, has been sitting unused since the earthquakes.

The trust would hold at least two public open days in the building every year.

Box112 director Sam Rofe said in a statement his company was confident it could breathe life into the old building.

He said new scaffolding would go up in the new year and the building would be wrapped to protect it from deterioration and so work could be done in all weather.

Rofe said he was looking for tenants to reflect the building's prominence and location.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel thanked council staff for their work on the deal and said it was “the best Christmas present”.

Cr Sam MacDonald said the agreement with Box112 was a “really good deal for the city”.

The council would contribute $10m to restoration costs, but MacDonald said the council had budgeted $17.5m, meaning there would be a $7.5m saving.

The building would be maintained by Box112 at no cost to the council.

Mayor Lianne Dalziel said nothing could make her happier to see the deal get across the line.

“Thank you for the best Christmas present that I could ever hope for,” she told staff.

Supplied Box 112 developers Sam Rofe, left, and Rob Farrell.

In a statement, she said she was pleased to partner with Box112 “to bring this treasured building back to life”.

She mentioned the developer’s “proven track record” with meticulous heritage restorations, which included converting a former Manchester St office block to an art hotel and restoring the Public Trust building on Oxford Tce.

Deputy mayor Andrew Turner said the building was a barrier site in the council’s ownership and it had a responsibility to fix it as soon as possible.

“The building has been a blot on the landscape in the central city for some time, in fact for too long.”

The three-storey chambers building was designed by Samuel Hurst Seager​ and built in the Queen Anne style between 1886 and 1887 as the offices of the Christchurch City Council.

It was used by the council until 1924 and then by the Canterbury Chamber of Commerce until 1967. The building has a category one heritage designation.