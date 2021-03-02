Heritage building deteriorates behind fence and weeds, despite new owners' plans

Temporary fencing outside the dilapidated former State Insurance building extends across the footpath and onto Worcester St.

Two years after changing hands, and a year after being awarded a ratepayer grant, a heritage building on Christchurch’s “Dirty 30” list remains dilapidated, boarded up and graffitied.

The building is the six-storey former State Insurance headquarters at 116 Worcester St, just east of Cathedral Square in the central city.

Fencing erected around the damaged structure after the earthquakes is still in place, forcing pedestrians to either cross over or walk on the street.

High weeds have grown in front of the heavily tagged building, which has broken windows and a deteriorating facade, and is attracting intruders.

Iain Fergusson The former State Insurance building in 2009, before it was damaged by the Canterbury earthquakes.

The building is described as “highly significant” in the city's district plan, and is listed with Heritage New Zealand.

It was included in the city council’s “Dirty 30” list of sites considered barriers to Christchurch's rebuild, but is now identified on the list as having “a commitment to action” from its owners.

The building was sold for $6.5 million in 2017 by the estate of the late inventor and property developer John Britten, after a long insurance dispute over quake damage.

The buyer, 119 Worcester Street Ltd, is owned by Wellington investors and directed by Christchurch property developers Callum Pithie and Zach Staples. They have indicated they plan to fully repair and renovate the building and reopen it as residential accommodation.

In February 2020, the city council approved a $600,000 heritage grant for repairs to the building, to be handed over when work is completed. Council staff had recommended a $900,000 grant, but councillors expressed concern that their heritage fund was running low.

Pithie told Stuff this week that their plans for the building were “still very much the same as they were before”.

STUFF The Christchurch City Council cannot take action over unsightly buildings unless they are a risk to public safety.

He declined to comment on when the company might start work on the building, or whether it intended to tidy up the site in the meantime.

When Stuff visited the building, a group of teenagers was climbing out of a first floor window after exploring inside, and were then spoken to by police.

City council information on barrier sites says unrepaired buildings “can lead to negative perceptions of the city for visitors and investors”, and that “litter, unmanaged vegetation and unmaintained hoardings paint a poor image of the city”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The building dates from 1935.

City councillor James Gough, co-chair of the council’s city momentum committee, said council staff usually kept tabs on the state of buildings on the barrier sites list, especially where a grant had been approved.

“If you’ve got plans for a building, especially a heritage building, I understand it can be a long process. However, there is still an obligation to make the site as tidy as practically possible.”

The building is next door to the former Trinity Church, which has been partly restored by the Christchurch Heritage Trust, with the repaired Old Government building on the other side. It is opposite the city’s east frame housing development, which will eventually include 900 new homes.

Built by the government in 1935 for State Insurance, the building was occupied at the time of the earthquakes by Kaplan International language school and the Design and Arts College of New Zealand.