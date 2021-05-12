Christchurch stadium site building facing demolition gets stay of execution

Frank Film looks at the last-ditch effort to save a heritage building from the giant footprint of Christchurch’s new multi-arena stadium.

The fate of a 115-year-old Christchurch building sitting on land wanted for the new stadium is still up in the air – and the fight to save it looks set to go to trial.

Land Information New Zealand (Linz) gave notice in April the NG building on Madras St – the last privately-owned building standing on the site planned for the new stadium – was to be compulsorily acquired using legislation designed after the Christchurch earthquakes.

But owners Sharon Ng and Roland Logan want it saved, and went to the High Court in Wellington to try and halt the forced acquisition earlier this month.

Justice Andru Isac​’s decision was released on Wednesday.

Isac granted an interim order to stop the legal title changing to the Crown, which would have become the legal owner of the building on May 4, until the case goes to trial.

He set a date for a more substantial court hearing on August 21 and 22.

Co-owner Roland Logan said they would take the case to trial if necessary, but hoped the Crown and council were “willing to negotiate a resolution to this issue” – either by incorporating it into the stadium design, or allowing them to shift it to another site at their own cost.

“All we’re trying to do here is save one of the last heritage buildings left in Christchurch.

“We are seeking a win-win scenario for the successful building of the new stadium, and the retention of an important iconic heritage building.”

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff A banner on display on the NG building at 212-214 Madras St.

The NG building at 212 Madras St, built in 1905, survived the Canterbury earthquakes and was one of the last remaining buildings on a large parcel of land bordered by Madras, Hereford, Barbadoes and Tuam streets.

But that area had been earmarked for a $473 million, 25,000-seat roofed stadium and multi-use arena, to replace the old Lancaster Park irreparably damaged in the earthquakes.

The NG building’s owners previously said the Canterbury Earthquake Recovery Authority (Cera) had promised in 2013 the stadium would be built around their building – an agreement that Linz said it was not aware of.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Sharon Ng and Roland Logan in their NG Gallery building on Madras Street in 2012.

In the judicial review heard earlier this month, Ng and Logan's lawyer, Tiho Mijatov​, told the court the decision to acquire urgently was based on “lop-sided” advice to the land information minister. Contestable information was presented as fact, including the estimated cost to move the building.

The minister was told it would cost $5.7m to relocate the building, whereas Logan had quotes that suggested relocation might cost $1.8m or $1.9m.

The earthquake strength rating of the building was also disputed, and Mijatov said Linz refused an offer to negotiate with Ng and Logan to try and to incorporate the building in the new stadium design.

Supplied The preferred design concept developed by stadium architects Populous, with an added annotation showing the location of the NG building. However, the council says this design shows “the Canterbury multi-use arena being located in a sub-optimal position”.

But Crown lawyer Harry Ebersohn​ said Ng and Logan had ample opportunity to participate, and said incorporating the old building would compromise the functionality of the stadium design.

He said the Greater Christchurch Regeneration Act, which Logan and Ng slammed as “draconian”, was designed to support the regeneration of Christchurch, and the pair could not refuse to negotiate right until the end, and then raise the possibility of re-starting the process.

One key issue was that the Crown believed the NG building needed to be demolished to complete geotechnical investigations, which would influence the final location and foundation design of the stadium.

The owners’ lawyer told Justice Isac they would allow the testing around the foot of their building.