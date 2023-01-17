Entrepreneur behind cash-drop stunt launches new venture

Christchurch businessman Andrew Thorn has a new venture following a controversial “cash drop” in Auckland in 2020.

An entrepreneur involved in a controversial fake cash publicity stunt has launched a new business venture in Christchurch*.

Businessman Andrew Thorn’s latest project, Grand Valley Foundation, is a community garden in Templeton. Its website asks for donations, or for subscriptions in order to receive produce from the garden.

The garden is in a paddock of a subdivision on the outskirts of Christchurch and offers poultry, beef and lamb, as well as fresh produce.

The website says the programme will “showcase how efficiently produce can be grown, and will give the ability for local residents to have Produce at a discounted rate, compared to their local Supermarket (sic)”.

An ID number on the site explains the Grand Valley Foundation is a charitable trust, which means it is registered under the Charitable Trust Act. It is not currently a “registered charity”, a separate legal status.

A Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) Charities Services spokesperson said the foundation had applied for such status but was “not currently registered as a charity under the Charities Act 2005”.

According to Grand Valley’s charitable trust application, one of its objectives is to “support Entrepreneurship development & mental health support.”

Thorn said two of his friends had killed themselves after suffering mental health challenges. He aimed to “give entrepreneurs the support and a non-judgmental group where they can come together and express their ideas”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Cows graze on the site of Grand Valley community garden in Templeton, on the outskirts of Christchurch.

“If they did fail after trying to succeed, we would prop them up and give them that support network to try again.”

Thorn would not say if he owned or leased the paddock being used for grazing and growing produce.

“The owners of that land, as well as ECan (Environment Canterbury), Christchurch City Council, as well as every other agency, knows exactly what’s happening with that land.”

Property records show the paddock at 76 Roydon Dr is owned by a person named Wing Chiu Wong.

Thorn said the community should have the utmost confidence that his latest venture was all above board.

“They see the garden beds, they see the produce being grown, so their confidence is already installed – they can see it happening.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Grand Valley says it will “give the ability for local residents to have produce at a discounted rate”.

Thorn made headlines in 2020 when his company, Safety Warehouse, dropped $100,000 of fake money from the sky, purporting to be “New Zealand’s first-ever mass cash drop”. The business was issued a warning from the Commerce Commission for “engaging in conduct that it considers was liable to mislead”.

Thorn said he was “cleared of any wrong-doing throughout all agencies” over the stunt.

The Commerce Commission said the conduct was “likely to have breached the law” but it had issued only a warning as it was satisfied that it was a one-off event.

Separately, Greenback Ecommerce Ltd, which trades as The Safety Warehouse, was fined $30,000 by the DIA for sending unsolicited commercial text messages during the second Covid-19 lockdown. Greenback Ecommerce Ltd was put into liquidation in October 2021.

“The company was placed under exorbitant administration and legal costs following a December 2020 charity event receiving bad publicity,” a liquidator’s report said.

In 2017, Thorn was ordered to pay $2500 to a former business associate who claimed he tried to run her down in a company vehicle.

* CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story said the Grand Valley Foundation was incorrectly claiming charitable status. However, while it is not a registered charity, it is a registered charitable trust, a distinct legal status. We apologise for the error.