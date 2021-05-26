Help buy the hill: Your chance to help create 500ha conservation park

The Rod Donald Trust needs to raise $1.5 million, including $600,000 from crowdfunding, to buy two of Christchurch’s highest peaks for a public conservation park.

The Press has teamed up with a charitable trust to help buy a 500-hectare block of gorse-speckled hillside and help it return to its former, forested glory.

After a surprise offer from a local farmer, the Rod Donald Banks Peninsula Trust launched its Te Ahu Pātiki project to bring a swathe of Lyttelton land – between Mt Herbert and Mt Bradley – into public ownership.

The aim is to make sure people have access to a sprawling network of popular walking tracks in years to come, and turn the whole block into a giant conservation park.

The price tag for buying the land and setting up the park is $1.5 million, and the trust has been crowdfunding for the last $600,000 it needs.

But with just five weeks left until the sale deadline, it still has $120,000 to go.

Stuff and The Press have created a Givealittle page to help the trust overcome its last hurdle.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Rod Donald Banks Peninsula Trust and Orton Bradley Trust members in the eastern reaches of the Te Ahu Pātiki reserve.

Rod Donald Trust manager Suky Thompson said the land was the last piece of the puzzle for making sure the Te Ara Pātaka tramping network, which runs from Lyttelton to Akaroa, would always be accessible.

“Those private land crossings are unsecured, which means that they rely on the goodwill of the current landowner. If that landowner was to have a change of attitude, or if the land was to be sold to a new owner who didn’t want the public there, they could be closed.

“Then the whole lovely, wonderful network that we’ve all enjoyed would fall apart.”

The plan was to let the gorse shelter the young native plants already popping up in the area until they grew big enough to shade it out – similar to what happened at the nearby Hinewai Reserve.

Thompson said the Rod Donald Trust was working with the neighbouring Orton Bradley Park Trust and Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke to determine how the land would be governed and managed if their effort to buy it was successful.

This was the public’s last chance to become a foundation sponsor, she said.

“It’s having that incredible emotional connection with this piece of land ... it’s being able to walk up there with your grandchildren, hold their little hands, and go, your gramps and grandma gave some money to this when it was being purchased.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Rod Donald Banks Peninsula Trust manager Suky Thompson makes her way down towards Orton Bradley Park.

“You’re standing on land that, although it’s not our private land, we helped fund this. We helped make it happen.”

The Press has kickstarted the campaign by donating $20,000.

Editor Kamala Hayman said part of the reason The Press chose to support it was because protecting the environment was one of the most important issues to Cantabrians.

Canterbury's hills were “such an important place for us, they're our playground”, she said.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Native regeneration in progress. A hebe plant peeking through the gorse.

“They’re where I go when I’m sad or stressed, where I go to spend time with my family, where I take guests.”

Despite the area's popularity, only 2 per cent of the hills remained forested today.

“The Rod Donald Trust has a vision, [and] we love what they're doing. This is just such a fabulous opportunity.”

Hayman said the donation would help show the public “we really mean it”.

“As we reflect on our last 160 years, we want to show we’re committed to helping the community we are a part of.

“So often we write stories about what others are doing, but this is a chance to make a difference ourselves.”

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher said The Press had been at the centre of Canterbury life since its earliest days, and a champion for the community for 160 years. The newspaper marked its 160th anniversary on Tuesday.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Rod Donald Banks Peninsula Trust members make their way down into the Te Ahu Pātiki site.

The company had a big focus on building a better environment, she said.

“Looking to how the city is protected and nurtured in the future, we’re proud to be able to play a part in that.

“We have a real commitment to projects that are about sustainability and regeneration, to protect our environment for future generations.”

In 2016, almost 40,000 Kiwis pitched in to help buy Awaroa Beach in the Abel Tasman National Park. Come on New Zealand, let’s buy the hill!