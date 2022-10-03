Nearly $1m raised for future of Christchurch's highest peaks, as new day dawns for Te Ahu Pātiki

Christchurch’s highest peaks have new guardians, after 3000 generous donors helped fundraise more than $950,000 to oversee native regeneration and maintain public tracks across the mountains.

Last year, New Zealanders bought a hill. In just over nine hours, Stuff and The Press helped the Rod Donald Banks Peninsula Trust crowdfund the last $120,000 it needed for its Te Ahu Pātiki project.

The charitable trust had been raising $1.5 million to buy a 500-hectare block of farmland between Mt Herbert (Te Ahu Pātiki) and Mt Bradley and bring it into public ownership.

The title deed to the block has now formally transferred from the Rod Donald Trust to the newly-formed Te Ahu Pātiki Trust – made up of members of the Rod Donald Trust, Te Hapū o Ngāti Wheke, and the Orton Bradley Park Trust.

READ MORE:

* National Park City: What has changed since Cantabrians helped buy the hill?

* Five years of work planned to start returning Te Ahu Pātiki back into bush

* Buy the Hill: Mystery Christchurch couple donates $100,000



Co-chair Maureen McCloy said the huge amount of support they’d received from donors had been humbling.

“When you think something is a great idea and you put that idea out in the world, and they respond the way they did ... we’re very grateful.”

Members of the new trust felt a huge sense of responsibility, she said, “because all those people believed in us”.

Yvette Couch-Lewis/Supplied The new trust’s founding trustees Mananui Ramsden, Scott Winter, Chris Glasson, Roy Tikao, Maureen McCloy and Bob Frame at the signing of the Te Ahu Pātiki trust deed.

The Te Ahu Pātiki Trust would have four main roles going forward – protecting the land through its QEII covenant, providing and maintaining public access, restoring its biodiversity, and recognising mana whenua values in protecting the maunga (mountains).

In terms of practical steps, McCloy said they were now almost finished fencing off the entire 500ha block.

There had been issues with wild pigs across Banks Peninsula, she said, and while they hadn’t spotted any on the block yet, a lot of work was going into making sure the destructive animals didn’t find their way in.

Scientists were also in the middle of a big ecological survey, which would inform their protection work going forward, she said.

“They are assessing what is there now, looking for the special places up on the maunga.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF The Press' Buy the Hill campaign is in support of the Rod Donald Trust's vision to buy Christchurch's highest peak to secure public access and the regeneration of native forest. (First published May 26, 2021)

Te Ahu Pātiki’s two peaks were night and day from each other, McCloy said.

“There are the valleys where the water is, then there are the slopes. Lots of parts of the mountain that all need to be thought about differently.”

A lot of people had told the trust they would like to help out beyond donations, and a big part of their work would be figuring out how they could, she said.

Graham McMillan/Supplied Mt Bradley (pictured) and Mt Herbert’s peaks on Te Ahu Pātiki are night and day from each other ecologically, trust co-chair Maureen McCloy says.

For McCloy, the most satisfying part was contributing – “along with a whole bunch of other people” – to protecting the maunga for generations to come.

“Te Ahu Pātiki – it’s a long game. All the people who come after me get to see what it becomes.

“It’s very exciting, this is just the beginning.”

Co-chair and Ngāti Wheke representative Roy Tikao said he was particularly invested in the kaitiakitanga (guardianship and protection) of Te Ahu Pātiki.

It was an "iconic taonga", he said, named after mana whenua's tupuna (ancestor), and events of huge significant to the local hapū.

Te Ahu Pātiki Charitable Trust also had a new, three-year partnership with Christchurch-based outdoors brand Macpac, through the Macpac Fund for Good.

Design manager Gavin Davidson said they'd be providing some support towards ongoing maintenance, fencing and predator control.

“We’re a company that’s committed to getting people outdoors... and here’s this absolutely fantastic resource on our front doorstep.”

Davidson said Macpac was turning 50 next year, and this new partnership – the biggest they’d been involved with – was in part a celebration of that.

“They’re such significant landmarks. They’re close to our heart, but obviously the hearts of lots of other people.

“It feels really significant Macpac can play a part.”