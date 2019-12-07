Wild weather causes huge outage on South Island Spark network

The Rangitata River from the air after it burst its banks on Saturday morning.

Thousands of Spark customers in the South Island have been disconnected as extreme rainstorms and flooding cause a massive outage.

Spark spokeswoman Althea Lovell said the outage started when a fibre-optic cable was severed, between Ashburton and Timaru, at 5.20pm on Saturday.

Lovell said the the company's technicians haven't been able to reach the fault to start repair due to widespread flooding and road closures in the area.

The Timaru District Council has declared a a state of emergency after a once-in-20 years rainstorm caused the Rangitata River burst its banks and resulted in slips and bridge outages throughout the district.

READ MORE:

* Stranded travellers and residents bunkering down in flooded Rangitata as roads remain closed

* Rangitata River on watch after heavy rainfall

* South Canterbury told to prepare for heavy rain, possible storms

Hotels and campgrounds were filled with stranded travellers, and earlier the council ordered the evacuation of residents between McLelland, Orion Rangitata Mouth roads, and Rangitata River, to evacuate immediately. They later told those who had yet to leave to stay put - and to call 111 if they felt unsafe.

The Spark outage was experienced across Canterbury and there are reports of Queenstown customers losing coverage.

Lovell said it wasn't clear yet how many cell towers and customers will be affected and it was hard to estimate when customers would be reconnected.

Spark is working to re-route cellphone traffic around the fault in an attempt to restore coverage before the cable was repaired, she said.