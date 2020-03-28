National portrait: Rev Frank Ritchie, the media chaplain

Men of God and the media haven't always got along. There is suspicion, distrust and even ignorance on both sides. Media chaplain and Wesleyan Methodist minister Frank Ritchie is bridging the gap.

The word "chaplain" might suggest priests under fire with atheists in foxholes, or the gentle Father Mulcahy on the classic TV series MASH. For Ritchie, it's about ensuring media people know they are seen and heard.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Rev Frank Ritchie runs a church for average, normal people.

The work really came into its own after the March 15 terror attacks. Ritchie grabbed his dog collar and luggage, flew south from Hamilton, where he runs the Commoners Church, and headed into the media melee in Christchurch.

A year later, he sat down with six of the journalists who were at the front line of the horror. The podcast series Friday Prayers, features Stuff investigative reporter Blair Ensor, former Newshub reporter Thomas Mead and One News' Lisa Davies. All six offer something rarely heard – thoughtful reflections on the highs and lows, responsibilities and meanings of journalism.

Religiosity barely enters into it, other than in Davies' references to evil and suffering, and a wider understanding of the generosity and grace of the Muslim community. "I have been overwhelmed by the power of religion," Davies says during an interview that made both her and Ritchie cry. It'll do the same for listeners.

"Her positive acknowledgement of religion in a society that can often be very cynical about it, that hit me like a ton of bricks," Ritchie says.

"If I'd probed most of them, they would have linked some of what they experienced of the Muslim community back to their faith, when they talk about the acknowledgement of hospitality, the acknowledgement of peace and the acknowledgement of forgiveness. Also that sense of assurance that those they had lost, they hadn't completely lost."

Ritchie had already familiarised himself with Islam after learning that Isis hoped to eliminate the "grey zone" in western society – the spaces where Muslims and non-Muslims interact. So he read the Koran, he made Muslim friends: "I thought the best thing I could do was help to build that grey zone."

Skeptics might listen to the interviews waiting for the come-to-Jesus moment, the attempt to convert or offer a homily. It never happens. Ritchie isn't on a crusade.

"If spirituality comes up in a conversation, of course I'll go there with the particular lens I have, but it's never my desire to crowbar that into a conversation. It's just two humans connecting together."

Of course we are talking during another highly unusual time. The Covid-19 lockdown has forced Ritchie to curtail both his church work and his chaplaincy. Like others, his church is experimenting with Facebook Live services and the chaplaincy, which works best face to face over coffee, is operating remotely.

"I would say a number of journalists are feeling more pressure than usual. But yet again, as with March 15, I believe our media has risen to the occasion."

That flattery is nice to hear. The New Zealand media tends to be liberal and secular, and it's true that "most ministers and most Christians" are intimidated by it. While Christianity is too diverse for Ritchie to ever pretend he can represent all of it, he is rare as a Christian figure who engages with that secular world, especially on the feisty medium of Twitter.

"I don't like church becoming an insular affair. I like the idea of faith being something that interacts. If what I believe is the truth, then there's an element where it's true for everybody. My challenge is to communicate it.

"Yes, I see it as frustrating when people make blanket statements about faith that don't represent me and I've got to launch into long conversations to unpack that. The fewer assumptions we make about what a person believes, the better. The more questions we can ask, the better."

There is a perennial religion story in the media. It's the one about the decline of Christianity. Census figures appear and journalists report there are fewer Christians than last time and the time before that. Ritchie says he actually welcomes this, as it means New Zealanders are simply being honest.

But the part that interests him is the cohort who tick "no religion" but still say they have spiritual beliefs of some kind. They are the people churches need to reach, by "finding a language that speaks to them, that shows them that some of the things we believe to be true, they do as well".

Now 42, married for nearly 17 years and with a 13-year-old daughter, Ritchie sounds like he has things settled. Especially spiritually. But it wasn't always this way.

He grew up with a mentally ill mother on the DPB and an alcoholic father who left when he was a few months old. He never saw anyone hold down a job.

His mother's illness manifested in a nomadic spirituality. "She would move from church to church to church. I experienced the spectrum of the Christian faith, from Pentecostal to Roman Catholic, Baptist, Presbyterian and everything in between. A little stint in the Mormon church. For much of my faith life, I resented it because of some of the early experiences, which I think were unhealthy."

But from his teens into his twenties, he became involved with "a group of Christians who didn't fit the picture of Christians as judgmental. They were healthier and seemed to believe in me. They caused me to rethink the whole thing."

He asked one why they believed in him. They told him to go and read the Gospel of Luke.

"I'd grown up hearing sermons my whole life but I read the Gospel of Luke and I can only put it down to seeing Jesus in a different way. I saw Jesus as someone who hung out with people on the margins, people who didn't fit the religious elite of the day, people others would reject. At that time in my life, I put myself in that category. I saw Him bring those people into the centre."

The thread continued in the name Commoners, chosen "because in some church circles there's language around exceptionalism. You can be everything you want to be. You can achieve great things. It's a probably a reflection of our culture to a degree. We wanted to say this is a church for average, normal people who do average, normal things. God interacts with the average and the normal as well."

He had "flunked everything at school" and thought university was for rich kids, but he thrived at Carey Baptist College, where he got a degree in Applied Theology and was later ordained. He worked for Christian radio network Life FM – "It just lit me up, I loved talkback" – and now has a Sunday night spot on Newstalk ZB, with Jax van Buuren​.

It was his time in radio that showed him the people who create the news have to be well and looked after.

"The public has a very cynical view of the media, and some of it understandably so, but a lot of the bad is based on political PR campaigns particularly coming out of the United States, and other people around the globe buying into it," he says. "The media in New Zealand is a very different entity from the media in the US. Our journalists are very human."