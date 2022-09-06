How will Christchurch's mayoral hopefuls bend the arc of rising rates?

Mike Yardley quizzes the frontrunners for the Christchurch mayoralty over how they’ll prune residents’ ballooning rates bills.

Mike Yardley is a Christchurch-based writer on current affairs and travel, who has written a column for Stuff for 15 years.

OPINION: With postal voting papers arriving in your letterbox next week, the business end of the local body election season is upon us.

In the midst of the cost of living of crisis, many Christchurch voters will be understandably eager to seek some respite from the giddy annual rates increases that have been menacing household budgets and fuelled steep hikes to rental housing.

Over the nine years of the Lianne Dalziel-led councils, my rates bill has soared by 61% - outstripping consumer inflation by 200%.

I’m sure yours is not dissimilar. With the inflation rate currently running at 7% and forecast to track at around 3% across 2023 and 2024, surely average rates increases can be brought more into line with inflation.

In the first in a two-part series dedicated to musings from our prime mayoral candidates, David Meates and Phil Mauger share their thoughts with me across a range of issues.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Christchurch mayoral candidates faced the crowd in Lyttelton, and the challenge of building a city in blocks.

Over the next three years, the council’s Long Term Plan projects annual average rates increases of 4.96% next year, 5.84% in 2024 and a stonking 8.48% in 2025.

Meates blames the latter forecast on “the impact of the decision to progress the stadium”.

He’s right to bemoan as ‘staggering’ the fact that “discussions with neighbouring councils are only just occurring – these should have been under way years ago.”

Indeed. The appalling inaction in securing regional funding contributions was a shabby failure of leadership.

Mauger argues that the Long Term Plan rates forecasts aren’t set in stone and “will be revised down in the Annual Plan. We’re spending far too much on items that are not improving residents’ satisfaction.”

Mauger adds he wants to go through the capital budget “line by line, to ensure we are delivering on priorities”.

What about the New Zealand Eden Project? It’s highly likely the project backers will hit up the next council for a hefty capital contribution to this long-mooted $100m commercial venture. Will the mayoral aspirants rule it out?

Meates questions whether the Eden Project “is still a viable option, or whether there are other more locally driven options that enhance the Ōtākaro Red Zone plan”.

Mauger says he’s keeping “an open mind, but the council should really be focused on increasing our tree canopy in the Red Zone”.

Supplied/Stuff Concept images for the New Zealand Eden Project, which the two mayoral frontrunners are distancing themselves from.

Beyond the capital budget, what about the council’s operational budget, which is what largely shapes the size of your rates bill?

The council’s payroll bill hoovers up nearly 40% of its annual operational expenditure. In the past financial year, that totalled $200.5m, of the entire $525m operational budget.

Unlike councils like Auckland, which slashed full time equivalent employee (FTE) numbers by 500 two years ago, Christchurch is projecting an increase to FTEs from today’s 2114 staff to nearly 2500 in 2023/24, with new council facilities opening.

Does the payroll bill need pruning? Neither candidate would give a clear commitment.

Meates says: “It’s important for councillors to create the right environment for the organisation to be efficient and to deliver.”

Mauger says: “Savings will come from hiring freezes on existing vacancies and having a more focused council which does not generate reports unnecessarily and create work that leads to no outcomes for the public.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Phil Mauger wants to reduce rates rises to 3-4%. David Meates wants to him to explain how he’ll make that happen.

Is ChristchurchNZ an under-performer? Meates says “ChristchurchNZ is in the process of transforming into an effective agency.”

Mauger wants to “have measurable, tangible outcomes on the money contributed to them by ratepayers”.

So what commitments are they prepared to make on bending the arc on rates increases? Meates is non-committal, arguing that “it’s financially misleading to play with percentages. What is actually needed is fiscal prudence rather than arguing about the lowest percentage. Ratepayers should demand the minimum amount of rates increases whilst living in a thriving and prosperous city.“

Mauger says that “we certainly need rates lower than inflation. I would like to reduce rates increases to the 3% and 4% mark. I will be committed to working with my colleagues to see where we can reduce costs.”

Meates is challenging Mauger to explain the how and where when it comes to cost savings. Fair point.

Mauger owes it to voters to spell out some tangible, credible examples, ripe for a date with the weed-wacker.