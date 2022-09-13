Watch: 'Hair-raising' rescue of surfer winched to safety off Christchurch coast

A surfer is winched into a helicopter, after becoming stranded on rocks off Sumner Beach in Christchurch.

A large rescue effort was launched after a surfer got into trouble off the Christchurch coast.

The alarm was raised at 8am after the surfer required assistance in the water off Whitewash Head Rd, Scarborough.

They managed to make it to the rocks and were winched to safety by Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Police coordinated the response, which involved multiple agencies.

SUPPLIED/Stuff A surfer is seen in the water near Sumner, they would eventually make it to rocks from where she was winched to safety.

Edward O’Connor witnessed the rescue operation and said that while he’s seen a few people get fished out of the water before, “this was definitely the most hair-raising occasion”.

“The helicopter crew and coastguard did an amazing job.”