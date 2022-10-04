Who will lead Christchurch into the future?

Will Christchurch opt for the maverick councillor or the former bureaucrat to lead the city into the future?

Mike Yardley is a Christchurch-based writer on current affairs and travel, who has written a column for Stuff for 15 years.

OPINION: With just 100 hours left to make your vote count in the local body elections, change is on its way to the Christchurch City Council.

Just how sweeping that shake-up will be remains to be seen, but there’s every indication Saturday’s results could nearly match the democratic reboot of 2013.

It was that election that saw Lianne Dalziel triumphantly score her first term in the mayoralty, with the emphatic mood of discontent also ushering nine new councillors into public office.

READ MORE:

* A maverick councillor and former bureaucrat battle it out to become Christchurch's next mayor

* Mayoral candidate wants immediate action at council's investment company to steady ship

* Christchurch city councillor Jimmy Chen to bow out of local politics in October

* Winds of change could sweep new faces into Christchurch City Council



Ahead of this weekend, we are guaranteed five new councillors for starters, with the retirements of Andrew Turner, Catherine Chu, Jimmy Chen and Anne Galloway, plus the open contest in Burwood with Phil Mauger vacating the ward to gun for the mayoralty.

With public trust and confidence in the council plumbing new lows in the latest residents’ survey, incumbent councillors who are perceived as being unswerving acolytes of the Dalziel-led regime face the strongest headwinds.

So who will survive the change wave, will the council’s centre-left majority be lost and how many newbies will ride their way into office?

STUFF/Stuff Mayor Lianne Dalziel, Deputy Mayor Andrew Turner, and Councillors Jim Chen, Anne Galloway and Catherine Chu are all stepping down at this year's election.

As I have done for the past five council elections, I offer my picks on the election outcome.

In Spreydon, Melanie Coker faces an easy run to re-election with no serious competition. It’s a similar walk in the park for Tim Scandrett in Cashmere. Waimairi’s Sam MacDonald, Fendalton’s James Gough and Harewood’s Aaron Keown will all cruise back in.

I believe Jake McLellan will hold on to Central, chiefly because he courageously opposed reducing the stadium capacity and voted in favour of its increased budget.

Similarly, as much as Yani Johanson flies the People’s Choice flag, he’s not one to toe the line, routinely going off-piste. His tireless advocacy for residents subjected to Bromley’s double-barrelled stench should see him rewarded with another term.

Coastal will probably re-elect Celeste Donovan, despite facing a quality rival in Kim Money. Donovan has barely got her feet under the table after winning last year’s by-election. It would surely be churlish to send her packing 12 months later.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Celeste Donovan was elected in a by-election for the Coastal Ward in October 2021.

I’m picking Kelly Barber will scoop Burwood, after jettisoning his People’s Choice credentials.

Andrei Moore has shed the People’s Choice livery too, contesting Halswell as an Independent. But despite his ground game and solid social media activity, Paul Lonsdale should squeak home, after narrowly falling short by 199 votes, in 2019.

I believe Mark Peters, who successfully led the rearguard campaign to save Denton Park will win Hornby; Libby Ornsby looks odds-on for Banks Peninsula; and the highly impressive Renée Walker should canter past the winning post in Riccarton.

That brings us to the three most fascinating ward battles.

There’s understandably immense interest in the Heathcote ward, home to Sara Templeton, who by any measure has been a lightning rod around the council table.

I do not share Sara’s world view on many issues, but I respect the unflinching fire in her belly. She is the archetypical conviction politician. Will Hall has failed to fire, Templeton should win re-election.

The Press/Stuff Ali Jones and Pauline Cotter were once councillors at the same time, now they're competing to represent the Innes ward.

Across town, it’s a different story in Papanui. If there was a prize for best billboard campaign, Victoria Henstock would win it hands down. She’s waged an unrelenting ground campaign, door-knocking like her life depended on it.

Pledging to up-end the current Harewood Rd cycleway design, which rode roughshod over local submissions, the palpable public fury over that project should see her unseat its biggest proponent, Mike Davidson.

Finally, in Innes, the ward battle looks destined to be a cliffhanger, given Pauline Cotter and Ali Jones are both highly likeable, high-profile community leaders. I can’t pick it. It’s a coin-toss.

KAI SCHWOERER/Stuff Mike Yardley predicts Phil Mauger will walk away with the mayoralty, with David Meates failing to make enough of an impact.

So based on my projections, the next council will have six or seven new councillors, finely balanced across the political spectrum – and a new mayor.

Who will it be? Phil Mauger remains the presumptive front-runner. The One News Kantar Poll, four weeks ago, confirmed that.

David Meates is a thoughtful, decent and credible candidate. But he’s been too cautious. His campaign has been incredibly low impact, when the zeitgeist suggests Christchurch wants a disruptor to shake up the council.

Mauger’s impulsive pragmatism was always going to trump Meates’ bureaucratic stripes on that score.